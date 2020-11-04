Panthers bounce back, look to get better

Following a last-minute loss to Loreauville in Week 4, the Catholic High Panthers didn’t keep their heads down.
Instead, head coach Scott Wattigny’s group dusted themselves off and got right back in the win column with a 42-0 romp vs. West St. Mary last week.
On Thursday, CHS (2-3, 2-2 in District 7-2A) will entertain Houma Christian (0-5, 0-4) for homecoming.
“We bounced back well after the Loreauville game,” Wattigny said. “We were disappointed with how that panned out. The guys handled it as best they can, came back, and did a good job against West St. Mary.”
Against West St. Mary, junior quarterback KK Reno rushed for 121 yards on 14 carries with four touchdowns. Reno currently ranks third in the Lafayette area with 576 yards on 111 carries and nine scores.
“KK had a nice game,” Wattigny said. “He’s pretty much had a nice game every week. He’s done a really good job leading the ship.”
Senior wingback Trace Williams added 54 yards on 11 attempts with a touchdown, and Willie Regard (6-35) rushed for another score.
“We went out there, executed and did the things we needed to do,” Wattigny said. “But we’re still making some procedural errors on offense. We need to get better the next four weeks.”
The Panthers will get the opportunity to fine-tune those things vs. Houma Christian, which has been outscored 201-0 in its four district losses.
“It’s a challenge with it being homecoming week,” Wattigny said. “I said it on the radio. The biggest thing is that we have three very valuable practice sessions this week that can pay dividends five weeks from now when the playoffs begin.
“The question is whether we’ll use those practices to get better, and that includes not only the game this week, but the remainder of our games and the postseason. We need to make the most of our practices.”
Led by powerful edge rusher Mason Boutte, the CHS defense has been playing well.
“I don’t think Loreauville had 100 yards of total offense,” Wattigny said. “Our defense didn’t play a lot of snaps in that game. I think we had possession for 27 (of 48) minutes.
“You could talk about all 13 kids that play defense for us. KK and Willie play both sides of the ball. (Linebacker) Carson Stiles has been all over the field. He’s been playing phenomenal football.”
Wattigny went on to mention the stellar defensive play of linemen Ross Molbert and Russell Davis, linebackers Ryan Faucheaux, Ridge Bayard and defensive back Josh Cooper.
Catholic High is seventh in Division III in the latest power ratings. District rival Ascension Episcopal (4-0) is fourth.