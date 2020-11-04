Panthers bounce back, look to get better

Power ratings

Catholic High School is ranked seventh in the Select School Division III power ratings by the LHSAA. Here are the ratings for Teche Area teams.

Non-Select

Class 5A

13. New Iberia

Class 4A

22. Westgate

Class 3A

5. St. Martinville

40. Erath

Class 2A

10. Loreauville

13. Franklin

27. Delcambre

36. West St. Mary

37. Jeanerette

Class A

13. Centerville

Select

Division III

7. Catholic High

Division IV

15. Hanson

21. Highland Baptist