Panthers add new wrinkle to already diverse offense

When Holy Savior Menard went to gameplan for Friday’s first-round Division III playoff game at Catholic High, the Eagles had their hands full.
That’s because the No. 8 Panthers (5-3) have lined up in every imaginable formation on offense this year.
Then, in last week’s 49-32 win at Franklin, CHS head coach Scott Wattigny unveiled a completely new wrinkle.
Wattigny moved wingback Layne Lipari to quarterback, edge rusher Mason Boutte to fullback and put KK Reno at tailback in the I-formation.
“You’re going to see more of that,” said Wattigny, whose team will entertain the Alexandria-based Eagles (3-3), the No. 9 seed, at 7 P.M. Friday.
“That was always the intention: to get to the place we currently are at now.”
Reno leads the Lafayette area in rushing with 880 yards on 144 carries and 14 touchdowns. Last week, the junior rushed 16 times for 131 yards and three scores.
“It’s always nice to have a first-round playoff game at home,” Wattigny said.
The Catholic High/Menard winner will travel to uptown New Orleans the following week to challenge top-seeded Newman (8-0) and sophomore quarterback Arch Manning in the quarterfinals.
“To get to the dance, you have to win a big road game,” Wattigny said. “We’re excited about being in the playoffs. It’s exciting how the bracket fell.
“The kids have had more bounce in their step this week. They’re excited. It’s fun to focus primarily on football during Thanksgiving week.”
The Panthers, winners of four straight, had pitched three consecutive shutouts before the shootout with Franklin.
“Franklin had some explosive plays,” Wattigny said. “That’s something we’re going to have to control to keep beating quality teams.”
While Reno had his usual big night vs. Franklin, the Panthers also spread the ball around to a large group of backs.
Trace Williams, Rayshaun Segura, Willie Regard, Shea Lee, Ross Molbert, Nick Boutte, Cole Broussard, Marco Austin, Lipari and Boutte combined to rush for 179 yards on 28 attempts with four scores.
Menard has relied primarily on its defense after scoring only 14.8 points per game during the regular season. The Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating Class 2A No. 11 Avoyelles 19-8 last week.
The Eagles’ three losses were to Class 2A No. 1 Many, No. 8 Red River and No. 13 Bunkie. Those three programs, all District 3-2A opponents, have a combined 17-5 record.
“Menard has a decent amount of size up front,” Wattigny said. “They have a good receiver in No. 2 (Brayden Byers), who is one of their better players.”
Byers, a 6-foot-0, 175-pound junior, scored two touchdowns in last week’s win over Avoyelles.