I’ve always supported and promoted Clean Out Your Freezer Day.
It’s that time of year for hunters, facing a myriad of hunting seasons over the next several months after Saturday’s start of the dove hunting season, to do just that and donate game, fish and other protein to Hunters for the Hungry on Sept. 20. The date is coming up in two weeks so you have plenty of time to sort out what you want to keep or give away to make room in your freezer for all of the venison, duck, dove, etc., you are hopeful of harvesting in 2020-21.
A group of Baton Rouge outdoorsmen started Hunters for the Hungry in 1994. The mission, according to a prepared statement, is to encourage hunters and fishermen to make a difference in their neighbors’ lives by sharing wild game and fish to combat hunger. Those who donate provide food throughout the state to Hunters for the Hungry, which partners with five major food banks in the Sportsman’s Paradise.
Julie Grunewald, executive director for H4H, believes in the mission statement. She appreciates the cooperation the organization has received over the past 26 years, particularly last year.
“Thanks to all of the sportsmen who shared and donated to Clean Out Your Freezer Day 2019, we set a new record by collecting over 30,000 pounds of protein through the state. This provided 120,000 meals to the needy,” Grunewald said in a prepared statement released Wednesday.
Local food banks, churches and community groups help Hunters for the Hungry coordinate and stage a successful statewide effort each year to provide for the five major food banks in Louisiana, she said. Coronavirus pandemic restrictions have impacted both the food banks and the people they serve, the executive director said. She is hopeful the state’s outdoorsmen will continue to care and share.
Grunewald said H4H will accept properly packaged, labeled and dated game, fish or other protein at one of the many drop-off sites across Louisiana. More drop-off locations were added for this year. They are spread out across Acadiana, Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Covington, Monroe, Natchitoches, Minden, New Orleans, Ruston, Shreveport and Slidell. To find the exact locations dates and times, go to www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com and clock on “Freezer Day.”
The area’s hunters who want to participate and donate can choose a location to drop off their food at one of seven sites across Acadiana. Following are those locations:
* Lafayette: ULL’s Cajun Field, 2351 W. Congress St.
* Opelousas: Giles Nissan, 4383 I-49 Service Road.
* Youngsville: First Assembly of God, 3555 Verot School Road.
* Broussard: Chops Specialty Meats, 1019 Albertson Parkway.
* Eunice: Eunice Fire Station, 100 Park Avenue.
* Abbeville: Ray Chevrolet, 716 W. Summers Drive.
* Carencro: MC Taxidermy, 3829 NW Evangeline Throughway.
Grunewald said most drop-off sites will be ready and equipped to accept donations on Sept. 20. Interested hunters are encouraged to visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com to check the information on the location they plan to go to because dates and times may vary, she said.
If you can’t make it on that day, H4H urges you to contact your local food bank and schedule a time to drop off your donation. Call Grunewald at (225) 937-7422 for more information.
I wholeheartedly believe this concerted effort is for a great cause. Hopefully, area hunters will get on board again.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.