Hey, have y’all voted for one of our own, yet?
Jacquelyn “Jackie” Gross Guccini of Silt, Colorado, a Teche Area native who was born and raised in Delcambre, welcomes our votes in the Ultimate Extreme Huntress Competition. The 37-year-old outdoorswoman who loves to hunt and fish is competing against three other outdoorswomen and all are past winners of the Extreme Huntress Contest.
Guccini trails Ulrika Karisson-Arne of Sweden and Lindsay Christensen of Idaho but is ahead of Angie Tennison of Montana. Voting, which began Nov. 15, ends at midnight Jan. 2.
Guccini, a safety coordinator in the oil industry, recently wrote in an email, “I was looking for some help on ‘Rallying the Vote’ from my home state of Louisiana where my roots are still planted. I will always be a Cajun at heart even though my job has me traveling back and forth for work.”
To vote, go to https://extremehuntress.com/main/2019-voting-2/. Confirm email from Crowd Signal (to verify you aren’t a robot). To follow Guccini on social media: Facebook at Bowkrazy with Jackie, Hunt Like a Mom, Take it On, or her personal page Jacquelyn Gross Guccini. Instragram at bowkrazy with Jackie.
The format for determining a winner changed since Guccini won the title as Jackie Gross in 2012. She married T.J. Guccini on May 23, 2013, at Rip Van Winkle Gardens on Jefferson Island.
The Ultimate Extreme Huntress won’t be decided solely by popular vote. Scoring is 60 percent by the judges who accompanied the finalists all 22 days, 30 percent skill challenges and 10 percent voting by the public. The skill challenges were recorded in Texas and Africa and can be seen at extremehuntress.com.
A lot has changed for Guccini since she won seven years ago and took the grand prize trip to hunt in Africa. The Guccinis are proud parents of a son, 3-year-old Chap Monroe Guccini, who was named after the Professional Hunter who accompanied her on the safari hunt in the Omay Concession in Zimbabwe.
“I had a successful hunt and a great time with EH and my episode ‘Eye of the Hunter’ was played on TV back then. ... Since then EH has changed my life forever and I will always support the cause for helping women and children become more involved in the outdoors. My passion will always be the same but EH let me see a much broader spectrum that I would have never seen if it wasn’t for Tom Opre (of Tahoe Films) and his show,” Guccini wrote in an email the first week of November.
“I started hunting at a very young age when my dad (the late George Gross) and brother (Chris Gross) would stick me in a duck blind to retrieve shotgun shells. I can remember in my younger years, before school, my brother and I would head out to the duck blind and hunt a few ducks and head back home to make sure we caught the school bus on time.”
Guccini hasn’t stopped hunting to this day. Vote for her ASAP.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.