It’s getting scarier in Virginia, where the Democrat-controlled House of Delegates passed gun control legislation Tuesday that bans the sale of certain semi-automatic rifles and makes the possession of magazines holding more than 12 rounds a felony, the latter which was amended to a misdemeanor.
It was a sad day for the United States, a sucker punch to the Second Amendment when the House approved the legislation, 51-48, with all Republicans and some Democrats voting against in the tense scene at the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond. Capitol police officers removed gun-rights supporters from the chamber because of the way they protested the bill’s passage. Gun advocates also were escorted from the building Feb. 7 when the House Public Safety Committee voted in favor of the bill, 12-9.
The bill requires any owner of a semi-automatic rifle it classifies as an “assault weapon,” including AR-15s, to register the weapon with government authorities before 2021. It also makes the magazines of more than 12 rounds and silencers illegal.
“If you’ve ever said I’m for the Second Amendmentment, this bill will infringe on it,” Rep. Delegate Nick Rush said on the House floor Tuesday.
It now heads to the Senate, where previous legislation that would have enacted an “assault weapons” ban failed to get out of committee.
Democrats won control of both houses of the state legislature in November for the first time since 1994. Under Gov. Ralph Northam’s direction, state lawmakers are attempting to pass a flurry of laws on gun control, abortion and other issues.
Obviously, it’s a case of the will of their constituents be damned.
Virginia gun owners, including outdoorsmen, are reacting to the ongoing push. “Gun sanctuaries” have emerged in nearly every corner of Virginia.
“This bill would affect our right to defend ourselves,” Phil Van Cleave, who runs the Virginia Citizens Defense League, said. His organization recently sponsored a peaceful gun rally in Richmond that attracted 22,000 people.
Van Cleave said VCDL lawyers are drawing up a lawsuit in case the bill clears the Senate and is signed by Northam.
Other gun supporters have voiced their opinion, including Catherine Mortensen, a spokesman for the National Rifle Association.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.