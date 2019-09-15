While you’d have to travel at least 1 ½ hours to soak in a celebration of a different sort, it’d be worth it for outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen of all ages from the Teche Area.
Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration is scheduled to be held in four locations around the state on Sept. 28. The nearest sites are Baton Rouge and Woodworth while the other two locations are at Haughton and Monroe.
The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries started the NHFD event in 1982 at its district office in Monroe. Over the next few decades, more locations were added to the lineup.
More than 10,000 adults and children have attended the celebrations each of the past few years to make it the state agency’s largest, free public event.
What to expect this year? There will be exhibits from numerous local outdoor clubs, conservation organizations and businesses, including Ducks Unlimited, Safari Club and Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana. Attendees can try their skills at the shooting ranges, fishing ponds and in various boating activities, as well as learn about wildlife with live animals.
If you believe today’s boys and girls are leaning too much to video games, too much television and/or other modern distractions, one of these events would be a popular destination on that last Saturday in September. After all, those youngsters are the future of outdoors sports.
“It’s all about the kids. Getting the next generation involved with nature and exposing them to a wide variety of options and activities is important. Our events provide a taste of what’s available in our Sportsman’s Paradise,” LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet said in a prepared statement on Monday.
The NHFD events:
• Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call (225) 765-2927. (NOTE: The site will be stocked with adult-sized channel catfish. Anglers are urged to bring their own rod, reel and ice chest to keep their catch (limits apply).)
• Woodworth Shooting Range, 661 Robinson Bridge Road, Woodworth, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call (318) 484-2276. (NOTE: The site will be stocked with adult-sized channel catfish. Anglers are urged to bring their own rod, reel and ice chest to keep their catch (limits apply).)
• Bodcau WMA Shooting Range, 168 Ben Durden Road, Haughton, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (318) 371-3050.
• U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Black bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge, 480 Richmond Place Drive, Monroe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (318) 343-4044.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.