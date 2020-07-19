Two saltwater fishing rodeos, one close to home and another the oldest fishing tournament in the country, have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 11th annual St. Thomas More Fishing Rodeo at Cypremort Point was scratched from its scheduled dates of July 31-Aug. 1. More than 400 anglers registered last July for the relatively new saltwater fishing rodeo at “The Point,” new compared to the recently held 67th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo, which went off without a hitch two weekends ago despite inclement weather two of the three days, and the 61st annual Kay-Cees Saltwater Fishing Rodeo, a Labor Day Weekend event that was canceled on June 30.
A Teche Area angler, Quentin Comeaux of Delcambre, was the STM Fishing Rodeo’s Inshore Division Boat Captain in 2019. Hopefully, Comeaux and others who enjoy fishing that event will get a chance to compete in that saltwater fishing rodeo later this year.
COVID-19 concerns claimed another victim this past week when the International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo Board decided to postpone the 2020 event scheduled for July 23-July 25. That’s a major blow to saltwater fishermen along the Gulf Coast and to the economy of Jefferson Parish.
A Jefferson Parish official said in a prepared statement, “The Rodeo Board made this decision with the health and safety of workers and attendees in mind. The Jefferson Parish Administration and Jefferson Parish Council support this decision and will assist event organizers in rescheduling this event at a later date.”
The three-day weekend event brings thousands of boaters, competitive anglers and revelers to the barrier island every year since 1928. However, the fishing rodeo wasn’t held in 1930 and the World War II years 19421-45.
When it is on, the population of Grand Isle swells from its normal 1,500 residents to more than 25,000 people, perhaps one tenth who compete the event.
For more information about the Tarpon Rodeo, visit www.tarponrodeo.org.
•
Louisiana’s private recreational red snapper fishermen have caught a seven-weekend total of 424,717 pounds through June 28, according to LA Creel, the near real-time landings data collection program run by the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
That total was up 45,570 pounds from the previous week, LDWF officials said in a prepared statement.
The total is 60 percent of the state’s annual allocation of 784,332 pounds.
Louisiana’s private recreational red snapper season began in both state and federal water on May 22. The season will run weekends-only (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), with a daily bag limit of two fish per person and a 16-inch minimum size length until recreational landings approach or reach the state’s allocation.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.