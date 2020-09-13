Louisiana Ducks Unlimited actions speak louder than words.
The nonprofit conservation organization proves over and over that it does more than talk the talk because it does walk the walk. That was illustrated Aug. 17 at an MRCWI Team Meeting when Cassidy LeJeune, manager of DU conservation programs in South Louisiana, gave an update on more than a dozen completed and ongoing projects, including two projects in areas near and dear to the Teche Area.
The Atchafalaya Delta WMA and Marsh Island have benefited significantly from Bucks for Ducks, dollars that outdoorsmen contribute at fundraising events like the New Iberia Ducks Unlimited Banquet scheduled to be held Oct. 29 at the Isle of Iberia RV Park (see related story on this page).
Jason Foster, New Iberia chapter chairman since his first fundraiser in 2013, cited DU’s projects in the Sportsman’s Paradise.
“They’re invested in our state,” Foster said around midday Thursday.
And invested in Acadiana, close to home, which local DU members should appreciate.
“Absolutely, no doubt. It shows the money they’ve contributed is funneling back to places we live, which is what people want to see,” he said.
The recent update is proof in the pudding that DU champions habitat improvement and conservation measures wholeheartedly across Louisiana, he said, noting “they are major milestones and accomplishments for our state … In the past, we have received concerns that DU does not contribute enough conservation dollars in our region. This fact sheet combats that heresy.”
DU recently began work on a crevasse project on the 137,000-acre Atchafalaya Delta WMA in St. Mary Parish. Work includes construction of three new crevasses — dredged cuts through the natural banks of passes — and the cleanout of several existing channels that have silted up. Creating and deepening those channels increases the flow of freshwater and sediments from the Atchafalaya River into shallow ponds and lakes mostly isolated from the river, improving habitat for fish and wildlife, particularly ducks.
LeJeune said, “Taking sediment laden river water and diverting it into shallow water ponds causes the sediments to fall out and jumpstart the natural land-building processes. In turn, this creates opportunities for marsh grasses to take root and whole ecosystems to flourish. Fish, ducks and people are among the many beneficiaries.”
DU reported that completion of the Atchafalaya Delta WMA project will result in approximately 1,200 enhanced acres of habitat, better boat access to the lakes and ponds for hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation and benefit a number of popular spots for duck, deer and hog hunting on the WMA. Completion date is scheduled in 2021.
LeJeune and Foster emphasize this project and others in the region are aided by support from state, federal and corporate partners to make it a community project. They praised project partners Energy Transfer, state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Cargill and Gulf Coast Initiative Sponsors.
DU also relies on local contractors to help complete projects, they pointed out.
“The economic benefits of keeping projects like this moving are more critical than ever. We hire folks, buy fuel and rental equipment, all to support DU and the state of Louisiana in helping to save our coast. Doing work like this in an economically sustainable way for our company is extremely satisfying. We can support out business and do good for the people of Louisiana,” said Jeff Mizzi of Rigid Contractors, a firm doing the crevasse work at the Atchafalaya Delta WMA.
Marsh habitat improvement is the purpose behind the Marsh Island Enhancement I and Marsh Island Enhancement II projects, LeJeune said after the meeting Aug. 17. Hundreds of Acadiana outdoorsmen enjoy fishing and cast netting in and around Marsh Island.
The Enhancement I project is on the Northeast Unit, Grant Tract. It involves 1,700 acres, building two structures, removing 30-year-old-plus, damaged structures and installing new vinyl sheet pile structures. The project is expected to be complete in 2022.
The Enhancement II project is on the MI Big Impoundment East, Grant Tract, Tract 1, which encompasses 3,125 acres of brackish marsh. Workers will replace a structure installed there in 1986. It is scheduled to be complete in 2021.
That’s how DU walks the walk in and around the Teche Area.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.