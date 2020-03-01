The Big G will take another bow this week.
Alabama’s Lake Guntersville and the top 53 bass anglers in the country will be in the spotlight this week during the 50th annual Bassmaster Classic. The Bass Anglers Sportsman Society picked a great and storied venue, one that played host to the Classic in 1976 and 2014.
One of those 53 anglers from the Bassmaster Elite Series has made a name for himself on the pro bass fishing circuit in just two years and is a familiar face to outdoorsmen and others in and around New Iberia. Caleb Sumrall of New Iberia will match his skills against his fellow pros in their bid for the $300,000 first-place check, plus the coveted trophy, part of a purse totaling $1 million.
“I’m ready to go. I’m very excited to fish the Classic. I’m excited to get there,” Sumrall said a few weeks ago.
The 32-year-old New Iberian will be on the lake for the second time in his life. Only three other bass fishing pros had more weight with the bass they put on the scales than him in the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Elite Tournament at Lake Guntersville
Sumrall said the Big G isn’t anything like Toledo Bend, where he works as a bass fishing guide when he isn’t fishing the Elites.
“No, it won’t be like Toledo Bend. It’ll be like … I don’t know. There aren’t too many lakes like Guntersville,” he said.
According to a recent online poll on bassfan.com, 63 percent of the voters believe an angler who has fished the Classic before (like Sumrall) will win on Lake Guntersville. Thirty of the 53 Classic qualifiers have never fished the prestigious event.
As for favorites, bassmaster.com recently published odds like it has for years. The 3-1 picks were Seth Feider of New Market, Minnesota, and Chris Zaldain of Fort Worth. Odenville, Alabama, angler Scott Canterbury was listed at 4-1. Canadian Cory Johnston, Brandon Lester of Fayetteville, Tennessee, and Matt Herren of Ashville, Alabama, were pegged at 5-1.
Sumrall, meanwhile, got 20-1 odds to win the Classic. Fellow Louisianian Darold Gleason of Many, who, like Sumrall is a guide at Toledo Bend, was at 80-1.
Asked who he thought will win if he doesn’t, Sumrall recently said, “I’m pretty sure Matt Arey and Scott Canterbury will do pretty well over there. They live not too far from there.”
Arey hails from Shelby, North Carolina.
Lake Gunterville has played host to 23 B.A.S.S. tournaments over the years. Its reputation soared with each event.
Herren, one of the 5-1 favorites, said, “It’s one of the best fishing lakes in the United States. It’s a dynamic fishery. It’s very fertile with a healthy population of fish. And it just keeps producing. All the pieces just come into place there. It’s such a great stage for a world championship!”
The Alabama resident won’t get an argument from Davey Hite, co-host of BASS LIVE. Records will be broken if the weather cooperates this week, he said.
“Early March is the optimal time for Guntersville and that’s why I’m so excited about this Classic. It’s one of the Top 5 fisheries in the country, in my opinion, and we’re going there at the perfect time to catch big bass, and somebody’s going to have their biggest dream fulfilled holding that trophy over their head,” Hite told bassmaster.com.
If conditions are favorable, he said, Classic records will fall by the wayside. One is the winning weight of 69-11 and the other is the one-day catch of 32-3.
“Most of those fish should be in prespawn, staging, and that’s when those bigger stringers are able to be caught. You can catch a bigger fish any time on Guntersville but when you’re there prespawn, you might see a guy catch five to seven 8-pounders,” Hite said.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.