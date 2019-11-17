Lean back and relax, or get comfortable at the breakfast, lunch or supper table, or in front of the fireplace or the campfire, and take in a true David vs. Goliath story about a moose hunter from Anchorage, Alaska, who recently beat the odds and the federal government.
According to a Washington Post story Nov. 3, John Sturgeon said enough is enough one day 12 years ago after three law enforcement officers from the National Park Service told him he couldn’t use his hovercraft to go hunt moose near the Canadian border. Sturgeon traversed the shallow, rocky rivers in the hovercraft without repercussion since 1991.
On that day in 2007 he was trying to fix a steering cable on his hovercraft, which was beached on a gravel shoal of the Nation River inside the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve. To get to where he was stranded at the time required a drive 500 miles to the tiny town of Eagle, a float trip about 45 miles on the Yukon River, then a lighter craft to travel along Nation River.
The officers also told him he couldn’t use the 10-foot rubber boat to get home, repaired or unrepaired, so he had to drag it. They said noisy hovercraft were banned in all national parks, even in Alaska.
“To be frank, they were jerks,” Sturgeon was quoted as saying later.
By the time he returned home, he was ready to sue. He did.
“I called the state of Alaska and said, ‘Aren’t you supposed to manage the state’s rivers?’ And they said yes. That’s when I kinda decided I wanted to, maybe, you know, sue the federal government. But I didn’t want it to be a frivolous lawsuit,” Sturgeon told the Washington Post’s Robert Barnes.
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed in a unanimous decision on March 26 when it overturned the Ninth Circuit Court and ruled for Sturgeon. It was the second Supreme Court decision for Sturgeon following as many losses in the 9th Circuit.
The Supreme Court’s opinion set the record straight on the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act, with which Congress set aside more than 100 million acres for preservation.
Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the unanimous court that Congress intended for Alaska to be treated differently and some rules that apply elsewhere do not apply there, noting the court was not disrupting lower court decisions on subsistence fishing and hunting for Alaska natives.
“For that reason, park rangers cannot enforce the service’s hovercraft rules on the Nation River. And John Sturgeon can once again drive his hovercraft up that river to Moose Meadows,” Kagan wrote.
The legal fight for justice “all the way to the Supreme Court,” which so many people threaten to do, cost $1.5 million. Most of the money came from supporters of Sturgeon, including natural foes the Alaska Outdoor Council, which represents hunters, and the Alaska Natives corporations, which represent natives and their rights to subsistence hunting and fishing, with each donating $30,000 and helping pave the way for Sturgeon’s case to make its first appearance in the Supreme Court. The 9th Circuit’s decision about the federal government’s power united them.
During a “Thanks A Million Victory Cruise” fundraiser at the end of this summer in his honor in Fairbanks, Alaska, Sturgeon told the supporters his lawyers couldn’t have written the court’s decision any better.
“It reads like a book, and Justice Kagan did a really good job, and she’s a kinda liberal member of the court,” the 73-year-old outdoorsman said.
Sturgeon, who ran the largest logging operation in the state and now works as a consultant to one of the Native corporations, still was hopping mad when he returned to Anchorage after being denied hovercraft access on the Nation River. He wrote to then-Interior Secretary Ken Salazar to question the rules and when there was no response, he got a lawyer.
He contacted Doug Pope, an Anchorage lawyer, and described the issue. Pope did some research and delivered good news and bad news.
“Not only do you have a case, but this could go all the way to the Supreme Court,” Pope told Sturgeon, according to the Washington Post.
The bad news, Pope said, was that such a legal fight could take six years or more and probably cost approximately $700,000.
According to the Washington Post, Pope said, “Spend the money on your grandkids. By the time this is done, are you even still going to be moose hunting, John?”
Fast-forward to today. Sturgeon filled his freezer with moose meat from a hunting trip several weeks ago and his grandkids are fine. And he can drive his hovercraft without legal consequences.
Sturgeon and his cause beat the odds. Pope believed the only place Sturgeon had a fighting chance was at the Supreme Court. The lawyer said precedent at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit made victory at a lower court unlikely.
Pope once took a case to the Supreme Court. It lasted 10 years and he was sure he didn’t want to do that again, but he provided legal advice throughout the case and another Anchorage law firm, Ashburn & Mason, stepped to the plate as Sturgeon’s primary lawyers.
Usually, the high court takes less than 1 percent of the appeals petitioners try to bring to the court.
There was a rocky start to the fight, including an unsuccessful trip to district court ($149,694 in legal fees, plus costs) and an appeal to the 9th Circuit ($82,023), where Sturgeon lost again.
The 9th Circuit’s decision about the federal government’s power united the Alaska Outdoor Council and the Alaska Native corporations. The $60,000 those opposing groups donated got him to the Supreme Court in January 2016.
Donations came from the Alaska Wildlife and Conservation Fund, the National Rifle Association, the Alaska Conservative Trust, national and international hunting groups, hundreds of ordinary Alaska residents and one very wealthy one, among others. He never had to ask, he told the Washington Post, noting people offered and he directed them to send the money to a fund set up by the law firm.
Sturgeon spent $10,000 to bring his whole family for oral arguments. His grandchildren recouped a bit of that by shoveling walks on the Capitol Hill block where they rented a house for the hearing.
The Supreme Court ruled for Sturgeon three months later with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. noting the 9th Circuit judges went down the wrong path in their analysis and ignored “vital issues of state sovereignty, on the one hand, and federal authority, on the other.”
That decision only gave him another shot at the 9th Circuit. At that point the legal bill was $700,000.
Michael Findley, his lawyer, said people reacted to Sturgeon’s genuineness.
“I had a lot of friends on the left saying, ‘Oh, what are you doing taking this federal government overreach case?’ ” Findley told the Washington Post. “And then they meet John and they say he is one of the classiest, nicest people they’ve ever met. I think his personality came through in the suit. He was asking to restore the balance. That’s a thing we had. It’s way more complicated than we’re just fighting the federal government.”
Sturgeon’s second appearance before the 9th Circuit ($56,412 in legal fees, plus costs) resulted in another loss. He knew then he would try again at the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court was all for it and accepted Sturgeon’s petition ($155,000 in legal fees, plus costs) to review the 9th Circuit’s opinion. Oral argument was Nov. 6, 2018, and in March the court overturned the appeals court and ruled for Sturgeon.
Sturgeon told the Washington Post, “I had no idea how much it was going to cost, but you start down this slide and there’s no stopping it. Not many people could do what I did, because they don’t have the financial resources, which I don’t either. But I did have a cause that really ignited people.”
That’s a big thumbs up! The man is a champion for the rights of outdoorsmen in America.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.