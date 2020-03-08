There were many big winners a week ago Saturday.
Arguably, the two biggest winners were the Lydia Cancer Association and Acadiana Hope for a Cure. Representatives of the two Teche Area organizations on hand for the Big Bass Classic each received a $2,500 check from Tee Roy Savoy, the Coteau Holmes outdoorsman with a heart of gold, the tournament director who runs the fundraising tournament unique to this region.
Another recipient was Jon-Luke Lancon, a 2-year-old boy from New Iberia who was diagnosed with cancer in 2019. The Big Bass Classic gave $500 to his family, which was represented by his grandparents during the awards presentation at Marsh Field Boat Landing.
The 2020 Big Bass Classic was a successful one that attracted many generous sponsors and donors locally and from across the state. It also attracted 43 boats, at $100 per boat, most of them bearing two bass anglers who all fished on a late winter day that began with temperatures in the mid-40s but reached the upper 60s.
Goodwill was the underlying theme for those who helped Savoy before and during the tournament unlike any other in this region, one with a format similar to the Big Bass Splash tournaments in Texas and Alabama. Some of them have or had first-hand experiences with cancer, starting with the tournament director, whose wife, Jackie, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2017 and has made so many visits to M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston.
As bass anglers from as far away as Branch, which is five miles south of Church Point, arrived and launched their boats big and small in the predawn darkness, Savoy had plenty of help from Roy and Trisha Blanchard of Coteau Holmes, Angela Mayeaux of Loreauville, Allison Savoy, Savoy’s daughter-in-law, and Ry Savoy, his son. Roy Blanchard, who helped set up the site and assisted with the weigh-in, was diagnosed with colon cancer 3 ½ years ago. Mayeaux, who helped with registration, lost her husband to the disease. Ry Savoy checked the livewells and tied a red ribbon on the trolling motor to signify a BBC participant.
Two volunteers, Chucky Savoy, Tee Roy’s brother, and Lawrence “Noogie” Simoneaux, watched over the tank each bass was deposited in after being weighed and then released them alive in the lake. Gilman Prados prepared, cooked and served a chicken and sausage gumbo that was served free to participants and visitors alike.
Also on hand were members of the Lydia Cancer Association and Acadiana Hope for a Cure.
While there was plenty of goodwill, good bass fishing was hard to find, though, as bass anglers showed up to make the first cast at 7 a.m. on Lake Dauterive-Fausse Pointe. The lake was fishing “small,” as bass anglers say, because the water was ultra-low, cold and mostly muddy after a cold front Wednesday.
That didn’t deter the bass anglers, young, old and in-between, who were hopeful of latching onto a bass big enough to win either $250, $150 or $100, or a combination thereof, hourly for eight hours and a total payout of $4,000. (See related story on this page.)
DON SHOOPMANis outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.