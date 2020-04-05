In a message that wasn’t a joke on April Fool’s Day, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries responded to several fake news articles associated with the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana and across the United States.
The state agency said in a prepared statement that one falsehood was about increased fishing fines and also noted the supposed closure of hunting and fishing seasons is blatantly untrue.
LDWF officials pointed out that any valid information regarding LDWF actions is on the state agency’s website at www.wlf.la.gov or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ldwffb/. They ask that people please verify the accuracy of any information at those sites before sharing it on social media.
Come on, folks, use some common sense. Don’t spread rumors.
“It is incredibly unfortunate that some individuals would go out of their way to spread false information with the intent of creating confusion for the wonderful people of Louisiana,” LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet said April 1. “At a time when we are pulling together to deal with a deadly health crisis, there are some who find such actions amusing.”
LDWF supports the recent comments of Gov. John Bel Edwards encouraging people “to go outside and to stay active during this time, as long as they practice social distancing when they are around their neighbors.”
The department said it is essential to remember that people not gather in groups of more than 10, that you practice social distancing — stay at least 6 feet apart — and that they strictly follow the state and local orders related to the families.
An LDWF spokesman said the state agency is hopeful the many families are and stay well during these challenging days and have the opportunity to spend time outdoors together whether relaxing in the back yard, biking in the neighborhood, hiking on a nature trail, taking advantage of the turkey hunting season that began Saturday or going fishing near your home.
And they reminded that, as always, they will need a valid fishing or hunting license and must follow all fish and game regulations for the state of Louisiana.
The Teche Area’s many outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen are adjusting to the shelter at home orders that became the rule of the land March 23. (See related story on this page.) It’s been great to see so many people enjoying their time on the water, away from home, the past few weeks on Lake Fausse Pointe.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.