Consider the number of deer hunters from the Teche Area who hunt out of state, many of them in neighboring states like Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi, and farther north in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.
Multiply that by the deer hunters who go out of state from Acadiana, from southwest Louisiana and from all across the Sportsman’s Paradise. Then you’ll realize why the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is so concerned about deer hunters returning to Louisiana with deer harvested out-of-state.
The state agency reminds deer hunters returning from out-of-state hunts with harvested deer or other cervids about the state’s cervid carcass importation ban. According to the ban, which became effective in March 2017, no person shall import, transport or possess any cervid carcass or part of a cervid carcass originating outside of Louisiana, except:
• Meat that is cut and wrapped.
• Meat that has been boned out.
• Quarters or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached.
• Antlers.
• Clean skull platers with tissue attached.
• Capes.
• Tanned hides.
• Finished taxidermy mounts.
• Cleaned cervid teets.
Why the ban? It was implemented strictly to reduce the likelihood that chronic wasting disease will enter Louisiana through carcass importation. Approved parts and meat from other states must contain a possession tag with the hunter’s name, out-of-state license number, if required, address, species, date and location of harvest.
Illegal transportation of cervid carcasses brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail.
An LDWF Enforcement Division agent recently cited three men, two from New Iberia, for violating the importation ban with deer they reportedly harvested in Texas. Chaz Provost, 26, and Channing Borel, 26, both of New Iberia, and Seth Verret, 26, of Youngsville, were cited after the agent learned the three deer hunters killed the deer and brought them back to Louisiana with the heads and antlers intact, including spinal tissue and brain matter. The agent contacted them and confirmed all three illegally returned to the state with multiple deer heads. The agent seized and disposed of all illegal deer parts to help prevent CWD from entering the Louisiana deer population.
Take the ban seriously, folks. The LDWF has monitored and tested for CWD for more than 15 years. Biologists checked more than 9,000 deer in the state during that period and never detected CWD. It has, however, been found in Texas, Mississippi and Arkansas.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.