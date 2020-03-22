Outdoors-related events are falling off the schedule like water dripping from a landing net as the coronavirus pandemic stretches into the latter weeks of March.
Those events aren’t the only victims of the COVID-19 virus outbreak that has dominated electronic and print media and disrupted the lives and livelihoods of millions of Americans. State Department of Wildlife and Fisheries offices across the state closed indefinitely on Tuesday.
I have one fervent message for you, the reader, as the uncertainty and threat continues for however long. Take care of yourself and your loved ones so you can all enjoy our great outdoors for a lifetime.
This past week the LDWF announced offices would be closed to the public beginning March 17. The state agency provided the public alternatives to process applications via mail, email and online.
Briefly, here is a summary that provides more information on how to secure necessary licenses and registrations during this period.
• Commercial licenses
New applications will be accepted by mail (check, cashier’s check and money order) and email (sent with all required documents scanned and attached)
Payment methods for renewals will be check, cashier’s check and money order and online at https://la-web.s3licensing.com/.
Mail to Commercial Licensing, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA 70898. Email to Commercial@wlf.gov.
• Motorboat registration & titling
New transfers will be accepted by mail (payment methods accepted by check, cashier’s check and money order) and email (sent with all required docs scanned and attached … licensing staff will reach out by phone to collect payment by credit card).
Payment methods for renewals by mail will be check, cashier’s check and money order and online at https://la-web.s3licnsing.com.
Mail to Motorboat Registration, P.O. Box 14796, Baton Rouge, LA 70898 and email to Motorboat@wlf..gov.
• Recreational hunting/fishing licenses
Annual licenses and tags are available online at https://la-web.s3licensing and at retail license vendors.
Lifetime/disability applications will be accepted by mail with check, cashier’s check and money order and by email with all requred documents scanned (including birth certificate) and attached. Mail to Lifetime, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA 70898 and email to Lifetime@wlf.la.gov.
• Charter licenses
New applications will be accepted by mail with check, cashier’s check and money order and email with all required documents scanned and attached.
Mail to Commercial Licensing, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA 70898 and email to charterguideins@wlf.la.gov.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.