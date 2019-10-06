“Sibling suppers” have been a remarkable monthly occasion for many, many years for the Shoopmans who grew up on the 7800 block of Summit Street in the Waldo area of Kansas City, Missouri.
The brothers and sisters meet at a restaurant and, occasionally, at one of their residences like clockwork. The tradition, the longevity, has impressed many people who have learned about it.
Until Sept. 28, four of the five siblings attended without fail, ate and caught up with each other. The oldest of the brothers and sisters, who lives 800 miles away, heard and read about the good times and saw photos.
The fifth sibling, me, finally joined them a week ago Saturday on what would have been the 90th birthday of our dad, the late Bill Shoopman. We gave him a heartfelt toast. We shared memories of myself, Patti Rendina, Bill Shoopman, Keith Shoopman and Barbara Henry, the youngest of the five children born to Bill and the late Marge Shoopman, at the baby sister’s home in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Patti was there with two of her three daughters and grandchildren. Bill was on hand but his wife, Jan, and two daughters had a previous commitment. Keith, who had triple bypass surgery less than two weeks after a near-fatal heart attack two years ago this month, was there with his wife, Val. Barbara was there with Bob, her husband, and their oldest son, Robert, showed up during a break from work.
I drove up U.S. 71 North/I-49 for the umpteenth time over the past 43 years on Friday. I’ll never forget the next four days while staying with Keith in Belton, Missouri.
On Sunday, the day the KC Chiefs hung on to defeat the upset-minded Lions in Detroit, 34-30, and later the New Orleans Saints kept visiting Dallas from scoring on its last-gasp drive to notch to win 12-10, we got together again for another special event. (The two teams I love and wanted in the Super Bowl last season still are on track to meet in my dream game Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.) All the brothers and sisters attended a special birthday party for a special neighbor who was a cherished friend of our mom and beloved by us, Joan Aguirre. We joined her children and grandchildren in celebration and it was quite a reunion.
There was another reunion 10 months ago that I’ll never, ever forget. Patti, Bill, Keith and Barbara stunned me, left me speechless, in January when they rode here with Bob behind the wheel of his large pickup truck to attend my retirement reception as senior news editor after 43 years at The Daily Iberian. They arrived after sunset on Jan. 10, my last night on the desk, just in time for the event on Jan. 11.
It took too long to make a return visit to Missouri, where I was born and raised before leaving at age 23 for New Iberia. Until three years ago, I made at least one trip each year, making sure to get some bass fishing in with my dad and brothers at Deepwater Creek and other places like Truman Lake.
Of course, this past week we three brothers made sure to wet a line Monday and Tuesday. Unfortunately, heavy rains the previous weekend muddied the creek, where Bill has been tattooing the bass for a couple months, including a glorious outing in midsummer with Keith. With a heavy heart, we fished Truman Lake the first day and Lake of the Ozarks the second day in Bill’s SeaArk.
Truman Lake’s bass didn’t disappoint, though. Bill’s homemade spinnerbaits accounted for most of his 15 or so bass while Keith also used one of his brother’s spinnerbaits to catch 10, including a chunky 3-pound class bass on Monday.
Late that evening, I introduced the lake’s bass to a black Whopper Plopper and caught five nice-sized bass to bring my total to eight.
It was a great day, although it was as sunny and hot up there as it was down here. The sunset was beautiful.
Lake of the Ozarks, also affected by rain, gave up bass grudgingly, six in all. It was my first-ever trip to that lake.
The Missouri stay was too short but, my God, it was so meaningful, so awesome, so welcomed by my heart and soul.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.