The roll call list has been getting longer on big, big bass being caught at Lake Dauterive-Lake Fausse Pointe.
Late February and March have been banner weeks for bass anglers young and old getting their hands on 7- and 8-pounders – two bass in the 7-pound range and four bass in the 8-pound range with one of those big girls tipping the scale at nearly 9 pounds. There’s a common denominator, in all probability, among those “hawgs” and that’s the Florida bass strain introduced in the lake system starting in the 1990s.
Jody David, a state biologist, agreed more than likely that is the reason behind the surge of big bass that reported the past several weeks. He pointed out genetic tests on 79 bass from the lake in late 2018 showed an overwhelming majority, 81 percent, were native bass but 18 percent were a cross between native bass and Floridas. Only 1 percent were pure Florida bass.
“That’s expected … a very dominant native population (of native bass). We saw a little bit of it (Florida bass gene’s influence) and that’s a good thing. This is a small sample. I tried to collect fish from all of our locations (sites of previous Florida bass stockings),” David told The Daily Iberian last February.
A little more than one year later, the District 6 Inland Fisheries biologist manager for the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, has heard about the 8.99-pounder caught on Fat Tuesday by Dustin Dore; the one between 8 ½ and 9 pounds caught on March 7 by Jarrod Derouen; the 8.50-pound bass caught March 22 by Andre Weber (see related story on this page); another hawg at 8.17 pounds caught on Feb. 15 by Joseph Martin; the 7.25-pounder caught March 19 by Weber, and the 7.20-pound bass caught on March 8 by Bo Amy, all in Lake Fausse Pointe.
“It’s good to see big fish pop up. Part of the Florida bass influence? No doubt,” David said Thursday morning. “Those are big fish. Again, it’s good to see they caught some good-sized fish.”
And there was one more 8-pound class bass recorded recently. David said earlier this spring, while conducting electrofishing samples, he and his staff shocked up an 8-pounder in the Texaco Field (111).
Overall, over a 14-year period, 1.2 million Florida bass fingerlings or fry were stocked in Lake Dauterive-Fausse Pointe. Then the stockings stopped.
The last time the lake system was stocked with Florida bass fingerlings was in 2014, when 80,000 from the Booker Fowler Fish Hatchery near Forest Hill were released from two boats that put in in the rain at Lake Fausse Pointe State Park. A few years later, David said he wanted to determine the genetic makeup of the lake’s bass before stocking more Florida bass fingerlings.
Genetic tests were encouraging enough to set a course to continue the practice, he said after the results were released in February 2019. The goal is to increase the percentage of native bass crossed with Florida bass, he said then.
Now he’s planning to release 1 million more Florida bass fry for the second time in as many years in Lake Dauterive-Fausse Pointe. He responded to an email from the state agency a few weeks ago about the availability of Florida bass fry and he made the request to the hatchery.
“I put Fausse Pointe in there for Florida bass fry. I’m hoping to get them but it isn’t etched in stone. We’ll find out soon,” he said.
In April 2019, David and LDWF personnel distributed 1.8 million Florida bass fry around Lake Dauterive-Fausse Pointe. The release included 200,000 in Sandy Cove, 100,000 in Coon Slough, 340,000 at Lake Fausse Pointe State Park, and 800,000 at two boat ramps on Lake Dauterive.
If 7 percent of those tiny, tiny bass survived as fingerlings and juveniles, then grow to be adults, there would be 126,000 Florida bass in Lake Dauterive-Fausse Pointe. Seven percent was the high end of David’s projected mortality rate for that load of baby bass.
After one year, depending on the available forage and available habitat, those Florida bass fry could be 6 to 8 inches long, David said. After two years, the fish generally are 12 to 14 inches long, he said.
How small are Florida bass fry? They look like specks of dirt in the water. No kidding. To get more technical, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department study for April 2011 measured the length of 7-day-old Florida bass fry at 7.27 mm, or 0.286220 inches.
It takes 300 Florida bass fry to make a gram (300 fry/g), according to state biologists at the Booker Fowler Fish Hatchery. It takes 453.59237 grams to make 1 pound.
The next scheduled WN Hawg Fights BTS is April 8. There will be no tournament this Wednesday.
Usually, the Hawg Fights are held every other Wednesday. Tournament officials skipped the routine when they made the schedule and tweaked it in the preseason because of a conflict with a large tournament scheduled to be held at Toledo Bend.
They plan to get back on schedule quickly. The next tournament is set for April 15, so there will be Hawg Fights on back-to-back weeks.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.