t’s about that time of the year waterfowl hunters start peeking at the preseason duck and goose population.
The state’s waterfowl study leader did more than that the week before the special teal season opened in Louisiana. Larry Reynolds saw twice as many blue-winged teal as he did around the same time in September 2018.
An estimated 127,000 blue-winged teal were counted during Reynolds’ first aerial waterfowl population survey of 2019-20, compared to the first one last year, which is 20 percent below the most recent five-year average of 158,000 and 45 percent under the long-term average of 230,000. Since 1969, lower blue-winged teal estimates were seen in 2013 (50,000), 2018 (59,000), 2016 (97,500), 2002 (99,000) and 2009 (126,000).
Reynolds and his staff flew the Coastal Zone Sept. 9-11 and over U.S. 90 and Catahoula Lake on Sept. 10. The special teal hunting season began Sept. 14.
Blue-winged teal estimates in southwest Louisiana, where many of the Teche Area’s duck hunters take to the duck blinds, were well above last year’s estimates of 48,000 and 12,000, respectively, Reynolds said. Still, southwest Louisiana’s estimate was 23 percent below the 10-year average of 142,000 and the same as the 10-year average in southeast Louisiana, he said.
As area waterfowlers might know, a majority of the blue-winged teal were counted in the agricultural fields of southwest Louisiana, he said, noting that while no big concentrations were encountered during the survey, notable flocks were seen in rice fields north of Lacassine National Wildlife refuge, southwest of Gueydan and north of Intracoastal City. Only a few small, scattered flocks were observed in the coastal marsh.
Also, Reynolds said, some small, scattered flocks were counted throughout the marsh in southeast Louisiana with the largest numbers in the brackish marsh southwest of Myrtle Grove and the fresh marsh east of Venice.
As for Catahoula Lake, the 5,000 blue-winged teal seen on that flight were 1,000 fewer than for the same period in 2018 and 43 percent below the 10-year average of 8,700.
Reynolds also counted 9,000 mottled ducks in southwest Louisiana and 6,000 mottled ducks in southeast Louisiana, a total slightly under the 16,000 seen at the same time in 2018 and far below the most recent 10-year average of 28,000. It is the second-lowest estimate on record for the survey with only 2016’s estimate of 12,000 mottled ducks being lower, he said.
Waterfowl habitat conditions along the coast also have declined compared to last September, Reynolds said, citing the prolonged high-water stretch in the spring and summer. While water levels fell recently, they still are slightly higher than average in the coastal marsh, he said, which means conditions weren’t ripe for the germination and growth of seed-producing annual vegetation. Very little was seen during the survey.
There also was subpar production of delta duck potato in the Atchafalaya River Delta and the Mississippi River Delta, he said, and submerged aquatic vegetation was spotty across the coastal marsh. In places it was prevalent and in other area it was completely absent.
What concerned the veteran waterfowl biologist more than anything, perhaps, was an increase in invasive aquatic vegetation — giant salvinia and water hyacinths — across the Sportsman’s Paradise.
Much of the bad stuff was in this region, southwest Louisiana. Along with the marshes south of White Lake and west of Louisiana 27 in southwest Louisiana, which he noted in previous reports, broad expanses of invasive aquatics were seen north of Rockefeller NWR and in the marsh north of Grand Chenier, the upper Terrebonne marshes, the Caernarvon freshwater diversion and the mouth of the Mississippi River.
Why the increase in invasive aquatic vegetation? Reynolds said a warm winter and high water created the opportunity for the vegetation to spread.
Overall, he said, habitat quality along the coastal marsh is average to below average going into the regular-season opener Nov. 9 in the Coastal Zone, Nov. 16 in the West Zone and Nov. 23 in the East Zone.
As for waterfowl habitat in the agricultural areas, he said, conditions appear about average with mostly managed water on the landscape and only spotty remnants of past rainfall or natural flooding in limited areas.
