OVERTIME OUTDOORS: Corps, TNC project in the works now to save the Basin; time to change flow?

I’m all for improving the overall well-being of the Atchafalaya Basin.
Hopefully, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ recent partnership with an environmental group, The Nature Conservancy, to better regulate the flow of the Mississippi and Atchafalaya rivers will accomplish that. Plans are being made for the new Atchafalaya River Project, which was announced Nov. 19 at a meeting of the Governor’s Advisory Commission.
The Nature Conservancy’s scientists will work alongside the Corps to eventually test — experiment, if you will — whether changes to the river’s flow can improve the health of the nation’s last great overflow swamp. The focus centers on the Old River Control Structure, where by law the Atchafalaya River takes 30 percent of the Mississippi River.
For 50-plus years, the structure has prevented the Mississippi River from changing course and it always has been regulated for flood control. The Nature Conservancy’s scientists have been considering the possibility of using it for more than flood control.
The Atchafalaya Basin is near and dear to my heart. It more than anything else is the reason I moved here from Missouri. My first Overtime Outdoors column was written about the dire threats of siltation ruining the once-pristine Atchafalaya Basin.
Forty-five years later, siltation has left it a mess and the land-building gets worse every year the swamp takes its annual bath from the rising Mississippi River. It pains me, really aggravates and upsets me, to see the effects of siltation that eventually deny access to some of the most beautiful areas of the swamp.
What once was water, even at a low river stage at Butte La Rose, is land with mature trees growing on it.
Perhaps this partnership, this project can start changing the status quo.
“This partnership … provides an opportunity to investigate whether the structure can also help to improve the health of the Atchafalaya Basin while achieving its authorized mission,” Mark Wingate, the Corps’ deputy district engineer in New Orleans, said in a story written by Halle Parker and published Nov. 20 by NOLA.com.
Eventually, Parker wrote, the data collected by the Corps could change the way it manages the Old River Control Structure.
Karen Gautreaux, the Nature Conservancy’s director of government relations, spoke to the commission and said, “Even when there’s not a flood, it’s being managed for flood control. The Sustainable Rivers Partnership is asking the question: Can we manage the Old River flow for nature when flood control is not needed?”
The Atchafalaya River, after running its course through the 600,000-acre swamp, flows into Atchafalaya Bay, one of a precious few areas building land along coastal Louisiana. Upriver from the bay, however, the river flow and sediment have been disrupted between the levees because of changes to accommodate ships and oil and gas pipelines.
The underlying problem is water flows in the wrong direction in some places across the ecosystem, causing flooding that harms forests, according to The Nature Conservancy.
The project’s goal is to have varying experimental flows mapped out and ready to test by the project’s third year.
“We think this partnership is very exciting because we’ve never been able to ask these questions before. By asking them, we add a potential new universe of possibilities for restoration in the Basin and beyond,” Gautreaux said in the story.
Also, she said, the flows could allow more or less water to mimic natural functions that have been broken. For example, changes in the flow could give habitat more time to dry out or add more freshwater to the system.
“Whatever flows benefit the ecosystem,” she said.
Parker pointed out the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority will be advisors throughout the process.
Bren Hause, the authority’s executive director, called the Basin “an incredible natural, cultural and economic resource for the state.”
We know that. Let’s see if this project can help, unlike some other projects. We don’t have many chances left.
Also, we are hopeful officials from parishes west of the Atchafalaya River — St. Martin, Iberia and St. Mary — will have a say in what happens between the river and the West Atchafalaya Basin Protection Levee from Butte La Rose to Morgan City.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.