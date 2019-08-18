Someone with the volunteer ethic of the late Al Broussard received a plaque in his honor at Thursday’s CCA-Louisiana Sugar Chapter Banquet presented by Arceneaux Ford.
David Clement, a longtime chapter member, was on stage in the Cade Community Center with other committee members when his name was called as recipient of the Al Broussard Volunteer of the Year Award.
“I was surprised. I didn’t expect this. It’s an honor to receive any award that has Mr. Al Broussard’s name attached to it,” he said. “I’d like to thank the committee for giving me the award. It means a lot.”
The 46-year-old Clement, who owns and operates Iberia Lawn & Landscape, said he learned a lot from Broussard.
“I got to know him through CCA. Besides being committee members together, I considered him a friend, also. I could call him and he’d give advice. He was a good friend,” Clement said. “It’s just been an honor being part of this group. Together we’re a great group that accomplishes a lot. It’s a great committee.”
The only person who knew the recipient of the prestigious award before it was announced was Corry Landry of New Iberia, CCA-Louisiana’s southwest regional director. Landry, 44, said each committee member submitted three nominations via email and the recipient’s name was on each ballot except Clement’s, of course.
“It was well deserved. He’s a lot like Al (Broussard). He never says ‘no’ to do what it takes not only on the local level but on the state level as well,” Landry said.
“David has been with the chapter since Day 1. David actually came up with the name Sugar Chapter,” he said, recalling that when Clement put the name out at an organizational meeting, touting the area’s sugar industry, everyone looked at each other and agreed, “That’s us.”
Dusty Hulin of New Iberia, Sugar Chapter president the past two years before turning the gavel over Thursday night to Kelly Frederick, said, “David is very deserving of the award. He’s one of our original members.
“It’s a committee-driven award. It’s a way to honor Al, with his family in the crowd and the committee members on stage. He (Clement) has the respect of the committee members. It shows the years he’s put in with the chapter and the state of Louisiana.”
Hulin, 37, who works for Advanced Safety and Training, was the banquet committee chairman two years before becoming president. He, too, has been with the chapter since its inception in 2005.
He said his focus the past two years was to rebound from the brunt of the slump in the oil industry, which affected the local economy. Mission accomplished, he believes.
“We had an exciting night. We saw a little of an upturn. The live auction’s back to where it used to be, I think,” Hulin said.
He believes Frederick will do very well as president of the Sugar Chapter.
“I think she’ll do a great job. Oh, yeah, she’ll take the bull by the horns and take it to the next level. Kelly’s one of the newer members. She won the Al Broussard award three years ago,” he said.
DON SHOOPMANis outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.