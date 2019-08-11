A little more than a month after the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana added its first-ever near-offshore artificial reef to the northern Gulf of Mexico, the conservation organization’s local chapter is set to hold its annual fundraising banquet.
That’s perfect timing because local saltwater anglers and others know how much that project means to the future of fishing along the coast. They also realize that in late spring Phase II of the Floating Islands Restoration Project was completed in Vermilion Bay, specifically The Cove.
No wonder the events draw nearly 1,000 people each of the past 12 years to the Cade Community Center, which will be hopping again Thursday when the doors open at 5:30 p.m.
CCA-Louisiana’s Southwest Regional Director the past three years realizes the reason it is so popular here in the heart of Acadiana.
“I think it’s because the folks who support CCA understand our mission. They realize every dollar we raise in the state of Louisiana goes for coastal conservation and we’ve shown that with the new artificial reef,” Corry Landry of New Iberia said Friday morning.
The Ted Beaullieu Sr. Artificial Reef at South Marsh Island 233, where an oilfield structure was dismantled and removed years ago, was completed the first week of July. Landry confided that he’s heard it’s already giving up speckled trout.
The floating mats project, second in as many years in an effort to combat coastal erosion, was finished, with integral help from dozens of students from Catholic High School in mid-April. Another floating mat project was completed in May 2018.
“That just support shows you the local fishermen think the dollars they give us go directly back in the water to conserve the habitat,” Landry said.
He expects another large crowd again this year.
“We’ve got over 70 tables sold for the event. Tickets still are available and we can still squeeze in a few more tables if anybody wants to purchase a table,” said CCA-Louisiana’s Southwest Regional Director.
“It’s going to be a packed house because we’ve got a lot of raffles this year. We are growing. I feel we’re going to have a real good night. Come on out to support CCA. It’ll be a big party, as usual.”
Admission for the Sugar Chapter’s CCA-Louisiana banquet presented by Arceneaux Ford is $75 per person, $600 per table of eight, $35 for spouse and $25 for boys and girls. For more information or to secure tickets, call 380-4778.
Last year’s Sugar Chapter banquet raised approximately $150,000. About 750 people attended the event, which was highlighted by the a framed enlarged photo of Dry Reef, a live auction item taken home by Iberia Parish President Larry Richard, who had the high bid of $900.
Sugar Chapter president Dusty Hulin, who is about to turn the gavel over to Kelly Frederick, urges people to attend and enjoy this week’s fundraiser.
“We’re excited to tell you that we’ll have some great new live auction items and raffles this year,” Hulin said in a notice on ccalouisiana.com, adding the event is the place to be for outdoorswomen and outdoorsmen of all ages in the Teche Area and across Acadiana.
“Our banquet is a great place to network, entertain clients, reward employees or just have fun with your family or fishing buddies while supporting coastal conservation in Louisiana.”
Landry, 44, said Bon Creole is catering the banquet again and plans to serve fried catfish, jambalaya, a vegetable and bread pudding.
“They do a phenomenal job for us,” he said.
Landry, a co-founder of the Sugar Chapter, gave all the credit for the banquet’s unqualified success in the past, which arguably have been the top events in the state, to the Sugar Chapter committee headed by Hulin and Frederick.
“We have one of the best committees in the state. These guys and gals work tirelessly on this event. It’s all them, not me,” he said. “As you know, CCA is a grassroots organization. These folks shine above everyone else.”
He lauded the committee’s core group, the “original guys” — Brian Delcambre, Kirk Sieber, Christine Trahan, David Clement, Ryan Haydel, John Albert, Sandy Derise and Lannie Buteau.
Landry also said the event is made possible because of its sponsors, including Community First Bank, Handyman Hardware Tool Supply, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Relief Windows, Hancock Whitney and BXS Insurance.
“Those sponsors bring these events to another level,” he said.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.