Since mid-summer, more and more large, organized bass tournaments across the nation cranked up and resumed their respective schedules after being shut down for several months by coronavirus pandemic restrictions implemented in March.
The tournaments with all the glitz and glitter featuring the who’s who in professional bass fishing get most of the attention, of course. Many of those veterans, even the rookies, have been fishing most of their life and don’t mind sharing how-to tips, even while on the water.
College level bass anglers, such as the Teche Area’s Braxton Resweber, Lawrence Kuznik and Charles “T.J.” Norris at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, have been getting back into the swing of things, too. The circuits they fish are receiving more and more notoriety because they represent one avenue to get to the next level.
There’s another level of competition that can’t be overlooked. It gives boys and girls in high school a chance to try bass tournament fishing on for size.
Louisiana High School Bass Fishing, which has more than 500 teams from high schools across the state, jumpstarted its regular season Sept. 12 with the East Division Qualifer out of Doiron’s Landing in Stephensville.
Morgan City High School’s Peyton Grizzaffi, nephew of Morgan City Mayor Boo Grizzaffi, and Robert Blanchard topped the 169-team field with five bass weighing 17.01 pounds. That’s a great sack anywhere, anytime, especially during the dog days of summer in and around the Atchafalaya Basin.
The tournament was held on opening day of the special teal hunting season, so any adults and boys or girls who love duck hunting had to miss that long-awaited day. That was the case for at least one Teche Area resident, Danny Bulliard of St. Martinville, and his grandson, Matthew Bulliard, who fished the prep contest with Will Godchaux. Bulliard, one of the many adults who act as “captains” for the youngsters, rarely if ever misses out on opening day of the special teal hunting season but he passed it up that Saturday because he enjoys and is committed to bringing Matthew fishing. Matthew and Will, who are from Teurlings High School, finished 21st with five bass at 9.85.
The highest-finishing team from an area high school was that of Dax Boudreaux and Ridge Landry representing Erath Fishing. Their four bass weighed 8.34 pounds for 39th.
Highland Baptist Christian School’s Seth Belanger and Noah Donnes were 52nd with three bass weighing 7.80 pounds.
Erath Fishing’s Trevor Huval and Aiden Mouton’s three bass tipped the scale to 5.65 pounds for an 83rd-place finish. Fellow high school classmates Brayden Landry and Branson Word’s four bass weighed 4.68 pounds for 95th.
Gavin Thibodeaux and Noah Prosperie from HBCS had three bass for 3.65 pounds to finish 114.
HBCS’ veteran Hunter Neuville, who started the high school team four years ago, and Avery Derouen also competed Sept. 12.
The next tournament for those and other high schoolers is Oct. 10 on the Red River out of Grand Ecore Landing in Natchitoches. It is the North Division Qualifier.
Good luck to each and every one of the high school anglers from the area.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.