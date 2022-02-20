COTEAU — Retired New Iberia lawyer and avid duck hunter Gordie White, with his smile and hearty laugh at the ready, oversaw another bittersweet event Feb. 11.
The 47th Duck Wake, an annual event kissing the dearly departed recent duck hunting season goodbye, went into the books. As his son, Eric White, and others tended to supper, Gordie White mingled at the Francis Romero Memorial Building.
A steady stream of outdoorsmen filed through the door, where they were greeted at the sign-in table by the late Milford Magnificent Mallard resting in a custom-built wooden casket made several years ago by Benny Lissard of Loreauville.
While stirring the big gumbo pots outside the center, Eric White said, “The responses have been fantastic. RSVPS were in the 60 range.”
Eric White’s brother-in-law, Matt Delcambre of New Iberia, lent a big hand wherever and whenever necessary to help get the supper ready. Ditto for USCG Bosun’s Mate 2nd Class Thomas Delcambre, Matt Delcambre’s oldest son who is stationed in Venice.
The final attendance count that Friday evening was 85, according to Laura Delcambre, 22, Matt and Alexis Delcambre’s youngest child who enjoys duck hunting as do older brothers Benjamin Delcambre, 25, Travis Delcambre, 28, and Thomas Delcambre. Travis Delcambre, who lives in Texas, also is a big game hunter who consistently scores on elk in Colorado.
Laura Delcambre’s dad believes the turnout would have been higher if there wasn’t another event that evening, Broadway, Bites & Bubblies, an annual fundraiser for the Iberia Performing Arts League. However, he said, some IPAL patrons stopped by the Duck Wake before going to the event at 25 Shadows Bend.
While many attendees shared duck hunting tales, photos and videos, Matt Delcambre, 59, deputy CIO at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, was proud to show photos of some bull reds his 31-year-old son caught the day of the Duck Wake.
“Yesterday, he said if it’s calm he was going to go. Drank coffee this morning (at the camp at Cypremort Point). It was calm. Thomas went out in the Bay, went across and didn’t do anything. He went right there to The Hammock and got into bull reds on soft plastics,” Matt Delcambre said.
Thomas Delcambre, who hunts ducks more often than his father, also showed his fishing prowess on a visit a month earlier when he tapped a limit of speckled trout during a 1-1 ½-hour trip Jan. 6 in their 17-foot Boston Whaler.
“He had decided to go even though radar showed rain south of us. He went in Weeks Bay and came back with 50 trout,” Matt Delambre said, adding when he returned he caught a 15- to 20-pound catfish under the boat shed.
“He can catch fish in bathtubs,” he said.
Thomas Delcambre was among a number of younger generation outdoorsmen who attended the event. Family and friends were on hand, as always, to mark the end of the 2021-22 waterfowl hunting season in the Sportsman’s Paradise.
“Gordie’s view and I think Eric has the same view, the Duck Wake is really about the social aspects of duck hunting … not just the hunting. It’s more than the (duck) blind. It’s the celebration of a successful season, the whole camp aspect rolled into it. This is one of the continuums. It’s kind of the end of the season for us,” Matt Delcambre said.
It’s special for him for reasons other than being part of the duck hunting family. While he candidly admits he’s more of a fisherman, he did take his four children fishing and hunting often as they grew to adulthood.
His father, the late Richard “Dick” Delcambre, took him fishing more than he took him duck hunting. At age 16 he got a Browning shotgun from his dad and he cherishes it to this day.
He started duck hunting a little more as a teenager, he said, at Lake Fausse Pointe and later with his growing family in the marsh east of Cote Blanche Bay in the 60s on property leased by White. Now the Whites, his son, Thomas Delcambre, and Keith Sellers lease on Miami Corp. property in Cameron Parish off Superior Canal south of White Lake.
The Superior Hunting Club still is going strong, even as the duck hunting success wanes. Wanes? How about vanishes, like the ducks.
“If it wasn’t for teal, there’d be no reason to buy bullets,” Eric White said with a chuckle. “When you consider blue-winged teal the bigger ducks it’s what you consider a small duck season. Blue-wings are the larger of the two but green-wings taste better.”
Duck Wake-goers feasted on duck gumbo, potato salad, boiled eggs and buns.
Ducks were donated by family and friends for the cause. There were 200 parts total, including 30 “big ducks,” 120 teal and an assortment of sandhill crane, geese, snipe and Marty Delaune’s infamous ducks labeled “lesser mallards.” (Delaune has become the event’s “official” photographer, succeeding the late Joe Herring of Baton Rouge, who died in 2018.) Also, 25 dozen eggs were boiled and 120 buns served.
Jeff Roy of Lafayette returned after missing last year’s event, and for the umpteenth time prepared the potato salad. His father, the late Earl Roy, was one of the Duck Wake’s founders 47 years ago.
Roy, who missed two of the 47 Duck Wakes, the first in 1975 when he was 15 and the second in 2021, is a veteran at making large portions of potato salad. He said Harry Anderson of Avery Island, one of the old guard who got in at the beginning of the events, taught him how to make the potato salad approximately 35 years ago, Roy said.
He’s got potato salad prep down to an art. He uses 40 pounds of red potatoes, five dozen eggs, ½-gallon mayo, 1/.4-gallon mustard, 2 quarts dill relish, 2 quarters pickle relish, 1 bunch of green onions finely chopped, one bunch of celery also chopped finely, then seasons with salt and pepper.
“The most important thing is to cook the potatoes enough. You don’t want them to crunch like apples,” Roy said, solemnly, as he looked at two big, deep dishes of potato salad on different tables waiting to be served.
“Once I put it in the pans I garnish it with sliced eggs, parsley and paprika. It’ll be all gone. We’ve never had any left over.”
The side dish was lip-smackin’ good, everyone agreed.
Okra? Oh, yes, 20 pounds were cooked down outside in a big gumbo pot in front of two big gumbo pots filled with ducks.
Okra was a big surprise. Out of necessity, it replaced oysters, a long-time crowd favorite usually cooked on site.
Getting oysters for this event was cost prohibitive, Matt Delcambre said. After calling around before Feb. 11, it was clear the organizers would be unable to foot the bill for 1 gallon of oysters for $179. They use 5 gallons.
“That’s why there’s no oysters. We tried,” he said. “We did okra as a thickener and alternative. I think it went over well. We thought okra would work and it did.”
Eric white said oyster reefs have been decimated by hurricanes the past few years.