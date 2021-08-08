Through the first three Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series tournaments of 2021, two close friends were the team to beat.
Brandon Sellers of New Iberia and Blaine Miller of Loreauville had the upper hand but hit a bump in the fourth and fifth tournaments, including a scratch on the fifth one May 26. That opened the door for that evening’s winners, St. Martinville cousins Braxton Resweber and Austin Theriot, to grab the lead and those relatives haven’t looked back going into the 11th tournament this Wednesday at Lake Fausse Pointe.
With two tournaments remaining on the schedule, Resweber and Theriot own a fairly comfortable lead, 878-846, over Miller and Sellers. The stretch run may be anticlimactic to the season for the two buddies who are enjoying their first year of fishing evening bass tournaments together.
“As for Braxton and Austin, I don’t think we’ll be able to catch them. They’re too good. They’d have to scratch in order for us to catch them,” Sellers said, noting that isn’t likely.
“They’re like us. They spend time on the water. I mean, anything can happen. You never know.”
Sellers and Miller led after three tournaments, 284-263. After that, they have been playing catch up.
Theriot, realizing the importance of the stretch run in the cousins’ bid to win Angler(s) of the Year, said, “I think if we can keep on catching three fish every tournament (the final two contests), we should stick it out. What happens, happens, like they say.”
The 20-year-old St. Martinville resident, who works part-time at his father’s T&T Asphalt Inc. while studying to be a helicopter mechanic at SLCC, said this easily has been a year to remember. He thought about that a minute, then called it “one of the best.”
“I, mean, this is the best year we’ve had in Hawg Fights. We were on a streak for a little while, at the beginning, now we’re in a slump. Now we’ve got to get back on a streak,” he said.
Theriot and Resweber, a 24-year-old employee at Cabinets Unlimited, won the fourth and sixth tournaments of the year. They are ultra-proud of that sixth derby on June 2 out of Bayou Benoit in the Atchafalaya Basin.
“The one we won out of Benoit was the best. We knew what we could catch in there and we knew we had a good shot. We knew they’d bite in there. We just had to get bit,” Theriot said.
They got bit early and often after their arrival at the undisclosed hotspot, by quality bass. They culled to a limit weighing 12.59 pounds to top the 24-boat field.
Their first win was notable, too. Their three biggest bass weighed 10.32 pounds, including a 4.22-pounder reeled in by Resweber, that left the 26-boat field in their dust on May 5 at Lake Fausse Pointe. And it gave them a lead in the standings, 363-357, they haven’t relinquished.
The cousins opened the season with a second-place finish at the lake with 6.79 pounds on March 24.
Theriot tipped his cap to the frontrunners’ closest challengers, Sellers and Miller.
“Brandon and Blaine, they’re two good dudes. They’re the only ones who can catch us, not unless somebody wins the last two Hawg Fights. Where there’s a will there’s a way. But, we’re going to be trying our best,” he said.
Sellers, 50-year-old owner of Sellers Sheet Metal, doesn’t doubt that a bit.
“If Braxton and him weigh in one fish, nobody’s going to catch them. They are consistent and damned good fishermen,” he said.
Still, Sellers has been proud of the season he and Miller have had in 2021.
“Yeah, we’ve had a good year. Blaine’s a good partner. We fish differently. We have two different styles of fishing. It just gives more presentations to the fish,” he said.
The key to their ascent to the top two in the standings has been getting away from the maddening crowd, Sellers said.
“We’ve been making long runs. We’ve ran an hour to fish 45 minutes. The least (shortest) has been to Sandy Cove,” he said.
He’s still kicking himself for the scratch in the fifth tournament. He missed seven straight solid bites by quality bass that got off at the boat, he said, and when he finally got his hands on a 14-incher he threw it back in frustration.
Miller, Sellers said, caught the fish of the year, which also happens to be the biggest bass this season for the WN Hawg Fights BTS, when they won on April 7 at Lake Fausse Pointe. The 6.64-pound bass was their only bass but it was enough to give them a first-place finish.