Two’s company, 3’s a crowd, but one – Weber – is a winner

LOREAUVILLE — Andre Weber makes big things happen in twos and he doesn’t waste time doing it.
Weber, a 19-year-old all-around outdoorsman from Jeanerette, caught two “hawgs” – a 7.25-pounder and an 8.50-pounder – in a three-day span in March 2020 at Lake Fausse Pointe.
He one-upped those personal achievements recently, first winning a Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series contest with Noah deMahy on May 11 at Lake Martin, then true to form, shocked a 12-boat field May 14 to win a Louisiana Bass Cats tournament at Lake Fausse Pointe.
Weber culled to a five-bass limit that weighed 8.75 pounds worth $540. He needed every fraction of an ounce to finish ahead of Hagen Riche and Jean Trahan, who had 8.69 pounds for $320, and Max Stevens and Dennis Worsham, whose limit weighed 8.47 pounds worth $216.
Kevin Suit and Tim Markle’s 3.67-pounder was the biggest bass of the day and paid $110.
The University of Louisiana-Lafayette sophomore-to-be fished alone in his old, 17-foot Nova aluminum bass boat powered by a 90-h.p. Johnson a week ago Saturday.
The Louisiana Bass Cats launched at safe daylight from Marsh Field Boat Landing.
“I planned to fish by myself. I’d never fished a tournament by myself but I always wanted to. I practice every day by myself. I get a buddy so we can split the entry fee,” Weber said. “Since I just won that Hawg Fight, I just used that money (for the $100 entry fee). It was the one to fish by myself.”
He prefished the lake for one hour Thursday evening, then Friday from the crack of dawn to 1 p.m. at one of his favorite fishin’ holes.
“I caught plenty of fish scouting in that spot (but) nothing over 2 pounds. But I knew that spot holds big fish,” he said.
And, after drawing the No.1 spot for the takeoff Saturday, that’s where he headed. He commenced catching bass, a lot of bass.
His go-to bait was one of his two locally manufacturer favorites — a black/blue Cajun Lures Bayou Bug. His other fav is a Kajun Boss spinnerbait.
“On one of my first few flips of the morning turned out to be my biggest bass. I stuck in there all day. I probably caught 30 fish all day,” he said. “When they would turn on, it’d be about every flip for 10 minutes, then they’d shut off for about an hour. All day. No wind. It was viciously hot.”
He had to eyeball each bass while culling because he doesn’t have a balance beam or digital scale.
He laughed about that and said, “I probably culled 15 times. I probably upgraded by ½-ounce. Every fish was the same size.”
Weber had no illusions about winning.
“I wasn’t pumped at all because nothing was big. I figured it’d take big fish to win it. Two weeks ago I was on a bunch of big fish,” he said.
“When I got to the landing (for weigh-in) I asked everybody what they had. People who did have a limit said they were all small fish. I started feeling like I had a shot at it. It was very close. Everybody who won (money) was above 8 pounds.”
He enjoyed the big payday in the new format adopted by the LBC.
“I like it a lot. It felt good … Kind of being the underdog, then the youngest in the smallest boat and fishing alone,” he said, proudly.