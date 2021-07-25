CYPREMORT POINT – Southcentral Fishing Association Year-end awards went to a family crew, a youngster who fishes with the big boys and an accomplished veteran of many tournaments.
Those awards were distributed after the SFA Classic on July 17. Gerrit “T Blu” Landry, SFA director, who announced those deserving recipients, then made an announcement of his own.
Landry said he is passing the director’s torch to a long-time member, Brooks Amy. He said personal and business considerations prompted the decision because he was unable to devote as much time to the position as he wanted.
The biggest redfish and the heaviest winning weight for the year envelopes went to Eddie Toups and his crew of his wife, Liz Toups, and his grandson, Maverick Broussard. The Toups family won the second tournament of the year May 8 with two “slot” redfish weighing 15.95 pounds. They also boasted an 8.05-pounder, a veritable beauty, that day to win the Calcutta.
No SFA member topped those marks during the regular season, which had to skip one tournament entirely because of inclement weather.
Young Hayden Amy amassed the most points, 528, among the juniors who fished the tournament and walked away with that prized envelope. He fished, as always, with his father, Brooks Amy, Perry Scott and Jacob Fisher.
The 2021 Angler of the Year was a familiar face because Keith Delahoussaye, who racked up 575 points, also won AOY when he shared it with Quentin Comeaux in 2020. Comeaux and Delahoussaye fished the first two tournaments this season. Then Delahoussaye manned his boat alone and caught redfish down the stretch, including enough to win the SFA Classic on July 17. (See related story on Page B4.)
Delahoussaye tipped his cap to Toups, who had the heaviest two slots of 2021.
“Yeah, that was a good stringer. He did well. Eddie’s a good fisherman, an old fisherman and a good fisherman. He wasn’t far from me” in the AOY standings, Delahoussaye said.
The Toups and their grandson accumulated 559 points to finish second in AOY.
Keo Khamphilavong and Craig Landry finished four points behind them with 555, followed by Milton Davis, Dusty Davis and Jonathan Rush with 548, then Landry, Tooky Lassaigne and Brady Derise with 545.
The father-and-son Amys, Scott and Jacob Fisher finished sixth with 528.