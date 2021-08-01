COTEAU HOLMES — Two cousins from New Iberia have been waiting three-plus years to celebrate a win in the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series.
Even with a solid three-fish limit Wednesday in the 10th tournament of 2021, Wilfred Gary was thinking they would have to wait some more and warned his cousin, Corey Romero.
“No, I actually didn’t think we’d win the Hawg Fight, man. It’s a tough little series to fish, for sure. They’ve got some good fishermen. I thought second or third. I honestly expected somebody’d come in with 9 or 10 pounds,” Gary said early Thursday.
Among the closest to 9 or 10 pounds in the 15-boat field was none other than Gary and Romero. They left Bayou Benoit around 5:30 p.m. and returned for the 8:30 p.m. weigh-in with five bass weighing 8.92 pounds to pocket $405.
The winning team also brought in the tournament’s biggest bass, a 3.81-pounder worth another $90.
“A couple times we were second or third and never big bass. Now we have first place and big bass,” Gary said.
“Oh, it felt amazing, man. We’ve been sticking it out, sticking it out, hardly catching anything, and last night it all came together for us with both of us catching good fish and it was tough. We usually do good if we both put fish in the livewell.
“I don’t want to take it for granted. Any first place win on a Wednesday night is a milestone, for sure.”
Romero, 37, a diesel mechanic who works on welding machines for compressors used in the oilfield industry, agreed and said, “It’s pretty exciting. It’s a big accomplishment, I tell you that.”
Two other two-man teams managed to reel in good-sized keepers on a hot afternoon while trying to figure out where the bass are with an Atchafalaya River that has been on the rise to the 11.0-foot range at Butte La Rose from below 10.0.
Brad Romero and Kyle LeBlanc’s limit weighed 7.04 pounds, good enough for second place and $203.
Lafayette area bass anglers John Pecoraro and Kyle Guidry finished right behind the runners-up with three bass weighing 6.87 pounds for $162.
Gary, a 38-year-old quality control specialist for PPI Quality & Engineering LLC, said the cousins enjoyed an approximate 30-minute window when the bass bit after they reached their destination east of the G.A. Cut and north of Bayou Crook Chene.
“I kind of knew what I was going to catch on so I stuck with that. They weren’t biting but I kept on throwing it until that started biting it,” he said about the bone Whopper Plopper 90.
That sputtering, relatively new topwater and a buzz bait accounted for about 10 keeper-sized bass.
“We kept culling until we had our weight,” Gary said.
He caught the big bass a few casts after missing a quality fish.
Romero said, “It was right around 7:30. Right before that he missed another one about the same size or bigger that jumped and spit the hook. That’s the way it goes sometimes.”
The 3.82 bit and his cousin applied less pressure, he said, while bringing it to the landing net.
The winning team fishes well together, Gary said, a product of many years fishing from the same boat.
“We’ve been fishing together so long we know what each other is going to do and where he’s going to cast. We can fish all day and not say more than two words,” he said.
The next WN Hawg Fights BTS tournament will be held Aug. 11 at Marshfield Boat Landing starting at 5:30 p.m.