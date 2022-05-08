MYETTE POINT — With one small, lonely keeper-sized bass in the livewell at midday, Marlin Hebert made the right move for the stretch run of a Coteau Bass Hustlers tournament April 30.
Hebert and Blaine Miller started fishing in the Bayou Teche at Patterson after the seven-boat field took off at safe daylight from Myette Point Boat Landing in the Atchafalaya Basin. Six of the boats, including Hebert’s, exited the nation’s last great overflow swamp, which has been unfishably high with the Atchafalaya River stage at 15-plus feet at Butte La Rose.
“We went to Patterson. We had caught a couple of nice fish, one close to 3 and a 2 1/2, Thursday. But we caught one little fish. We picked up and went to Quintana (an oilfield system of canals off the Intracoastal Waterway near Franklin). We got there around 11:30,” Hebert said.
“The fish didn’t start biting until 1 o’clock when the tide started running out. Blaine caught two fish right away in that canal on a frog. I picked up mine and caught three fish, including the big one. We caught nice fish and culled the one from Patterson,” he said.
Their five-bass limit weighed 9.89 pounds and was anchored by a 2.74-pounder, the tournament’s lunker bass.
Steve Doumit and his guest, Mike Sinitiere, finished second with five bass weighing 7.73 pounds. It was Doumit’s second straight runner-up showing.
Brandon Sellers and Brad Romero were third with five bass weighing 7.42 pounds.
Miller’s decision to pick up a plastic frog got the ball rolling for the winning boat. He was throwing a black/yellow model.
“Blaine likes to throw a frog a lot. We only had one keeper in the boat. You usually get bigger bites (with a plastic frog). It was do or die. I said, ‘I’m going to throw a frog, too,’ ” Hebert said.
He caught his third keeper on the “leopard”-colored Spro plastic frog seconds before they had to leave at 2 p.m. But the extra travel drained his boat’s gas tank and ran out of gas around the old Verdunville Boat Landing.
Luckily, Sinitiere was behind him. Miller hitched a ride to carry the winning weigh-in bag to the scale in time.
“That’s my third time running out of gas. All in all it worked out in our favor. We got lucky. We were in the right place at the right time,” Hebert said.
Hebert has been on the winning team two straight outings. He was a winner with Joey Trahan in the bass club’s previous tournament April 9 at Lake Fausse Pointe.
COTEAU BASS HUSTLERS TOURNAMENT RESULTS
April 30 at Lake Fausse Pointe
1. () Marlin Hebert-Blaine Miller (5), 9.89.
2. Steve Doumit-Mike Sinitiere (5), 7.73.
3. Brandon Sellers-Brad Romero (5), 7.42.
4. Joey Trahan-Doyle Louviere (2), 3.94.
5. Paul Trahan-Jason Jones (2), 2.49.
6. Tim Sturm-Bryce Louviere (1), 1.27.
() Tournament’s lunker bass, 2.74.
COTEAU BASS HUSTLERS 2022 POINT STANDINGS
1. Brandon Sellers, 370.
2. Blaine Miller, 353.
3. Joey Trahan, 322.
4. Tim Sturm, 313.
5. Steve Doumit, 309.
6. Doyle Louviere, 294.
7. (tie) Nick Hebert and Robbie Mayer, 288.
9. Marlin Hebert, 285.
10. Jason Jones, 282.
11. Paul Trahan, 240.
12. Keith Altazin, 225.
13. Gerald Frederick, 220.
14. Colby Hebert, 175.
15. Mike Bourque, 170.
16. Spence Falgout, 155.
17. Johnny Schexnayder, 145.
18. Bryce Louviere, 133.
19. Glenn Richard, 125.
20. Brad Romero, 80.
21. Cedric Broussard, 75.
22. Bobby Louviere, 72.