Suit, Resweber win LBC event at Amelia

AMELIA — What happens when two of the Teche Area’s winningest “young guns” team up for a bass tournament away from the comfort zone that is Lake Fausse Pointe?
The Louisiana Bass Cats found out July 20 when Ben Suit of New Iberia, the bass club’s defending Angler of the Year, and Braxton Resweber of St. Martinville, a consistent winner in bass club and other tournaments, fished the LBC’s fifth tournament of 2019. They returned to the weigh-in at the Amelia Public Boat Launch after a safe daylight start with a five-bass limit weighing 13 pounds, 4 ounces, more than enough to top the seven-boat field.
And they enjoyed every minute.
“Yeah, I really enjoyed it. It seemed like he enjoyed fishing with me, too, so everything was good,” Suit said later. “I told him when we’re done, we’ve got to get back together to go fish an open or another tournament whenever we can. He agreed.”
“Oh, yeah, definitely, we’re going to fish together again. We had a good time,” Resweber said.
Resweber, 22, said they fished a pond with clear, good water near Bob’s Marina near Gibson. It was his first time out there, he said, Suit’s second. Resweber found an area where he saw bass swimming around while prefishing and they went back to the spot that Saturday.
Suit and Resweber, a UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns Bass Fishing Team member, targeted that area with an assortment of topwater baits. They fished hydrilla wherever there was a current and caught approximately 15 bass, Suit said.
“Something moving on top is what they keyed on. I think we only caught two fish all day under the surface,” he said.
The Teche Area bassers culled several times. Some locals fishing the area told them, upon learning they had more than 11 pounds, that 10 pounds would be respectable under the high-water conditions the region has had, conditions compounded by Tropical Storm Barry on June 13.
“Whenever we got over what we estimated 11 pounds, we figured we had a good chance,” Suit said.
The 28-year-old life and health insurance rep for Erik Guillory State Farm Insurance, charged into the tournament atop the point standings and increased his lead.
“It feels good. I’ve got to keep the ride rolling. It can change very quickly,” Suit said.
Can he repeat as the AOY?
“I think I’ll give it my best effort and let the chips fall where they may. It would be pretty awesome,” he said about winning back-to-back titles in one of the most competitive bass clubs in Acadiana.