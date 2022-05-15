ZWOLLE – Six happy Atchafalaya Stump Jumpers were in second place — right where they wanted to be — after Day 1 of the recent Louisiana Best Six Bass Fishing Championship at Toledo Bend.
The Atchafalaya Stump Jumpers’ three boats went out the first day, with first cast at 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, pooled their bass when they returned and weighed a nine-fish limit at 33.21 pounds, good enough for second place at the halfway point and just 3 pounds behind the pacesetting Natkotosh Bassmasters, whose nine bass weighed 36.33 pounds.
Natkotosh Bassmasters held on to win the tournament the next day with 69.19 pounds, a 3.84-pound average, worth $6,500. The Diehard Bass Club leap-frogged the Atchafalaya Stump Jumpers to finish runner-up with 67.07 pounds.
Paul Resweber of St. Martinville, who fished with Gavin Savoy of Catahoula, blames himself for a slight slip on Day 2 that left the ASJ team in third place after the hour of reckoning May 7. While the other two Atchafalaya Stump Jumpers’ two-man teams “grinded it out and changed their way of fishing,” Resweber said he was “hard-headed” the second day and continued “power fishing,” which was successful for him Day 1.
Whatever the reason, the St. Martinville-based Atchafalaya Stump Jumpers’ limit May 7 weighed 28.91 pounds, nearly 5 pounds less than Day 1, for a two-day total of 62.12 pounds.
Cousins Corey Champagne of Breaux Bridge, formerly of St. Martinvile, and Larry Champagne of Catahoula, fished as a team, as did Resweber’s son, Braxton Resweber and his cousin, Austin Theriot, both of St. Martinville.
The Atchafalaya Stump Jumpers were proud to be the top bass club among three from the Teche Area.
“It always feels good. I just wish more (area bass clubs) go,” Resweber said about the lofty finish.
“Congrats to our guys. They fished hard. It feels great. We were glad. We wanted to do better, which we should have. We missed some fish.
Resweber and Savoy stuck with swim baits and wacky worms mostly. Braxton Resweber and Theriot relied mostly on Chatterbaits, wacky worms and Missile Baits D-Bombs. The Champagnes used Reaction Innovations’ Sweet Beavers.
The Franklin-based Louisiana Bass Anglers, which led the area contingent at this tournament here a year ago with an eighth-place finish, returned and nailed down 12th, just two spots out of the money, with a two-day total of 50.19 pounds.
Team captain Dicky Fitzgerald of Charenton, the bass club’s two-time Angler of the Year, and Bubbie Lopez of Centerville; Seth Comeaux of Youngsville and Tim Curry of New Iberia, and Levi Louviere of Youngsville and Gerald Buck of Centerville had a great day on the second day to rally from back in the pack. The LBA was sitting in 26th-place after Friday’s 22.17 pounds but rallied Saturday with 28.02 pounds.
Buck’s 7.49-pound bass led the area’s three bass clubs.
The New Iberia-based Louisiana Bass Cats, the third of three area bass clubs on hand last weekend, finished 21st with a two-day total of 44.98 pounds. The LBC’s three teams featured a father and his two sons as Kevin Suit of New Iberia was joined by Ben Suit of Port Arthur, Texas, and Zach Suit of Denton, Texas.
Kevin Suit fished with defending AOY and team captain Mike Sinitiere of New Iberia while his oldest son, Ben, fished with Hagen Riche of Youngsville, while Zach fished with Jordy Russo of Youngsville.
Russo’s 7.47-pound bass he caught on Friday was the biggest of the tournament for the LBC. He reportedly had another “hawg” hooked the next day but it broke off.
The Louisiana Bass Cats squad was in 13th with 26.63 pounds after the first day but slipped on Saturday with 18.35 pounds.
Resweber was counting on another big day Saturday for the Atchafalaya Stump Jumpers.
The Atchafalaya Stump Jumpers’ three boats fished both days from Solon’s to San Miguel Creek, he said. Resweber and Savoy concentrated on an area he has fished many years – Blue Lake.
Blue Lake was pretty good to that duo the first day.
“Friday, by 7:30 we had five for 18 pounds. We caught one more 3 1/2 to get rid of a 2 1/2. Our first three were identical, all 4 pounds. Then we caught a 3-8, a 2-9,” Resweber said.
“We got on those fish right quick. We got on one little stretch and got on them. I went to my comfort zone. I know Blue Lake pretty good.”
The ASJ team members returned to Alpine Marina & Resort on Palo Gaucho Bayou near Hemphill, Texas, in second place in the 44-team field.
“Aw, we were in a good mood. Celebrating. (But) we knew it was going to be tougher the next day,” Resweber said.
Sure, they talked about the possibility of winning it, he said. Who wouldn’t after a day like they just had and the position they were in?
“We were hoping we could. The possibility was there,” he said.
They realized their biggest bass the first day was a 4-9. Hopefully, they agreed, they could boat a “couple of 5-pounders” on Saturday.
The ASJers got only one 5-pounder – Braxton’s late in the day Saturday.
“Everything else was 3. I just wish we had a few more good ones,” the older Resweber said.