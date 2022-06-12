Austin Theriot, left, and Braxton Resweber, cousins from St. Martinville, holds the three bass that won the Wednesday Afternoon Fishing Dawg Fights at Henderson Lake. Their 8.45 pounds edged out Mike Babineaux with 8.28, followed by Randy Carter and Aron Prevost with 816. Carter and Prevost also had the big bass at 4.24 pounds.
Austin Theriot, left, and Braxton Resweber, cousins from St. Martinville, holds the three bass that won the Wednesday Afternoon Fishing Dawg Fights at Henderson Lake. Their 8.45 pounds edged out Mike Babineaux with 8.28, followed by Randy Carter and Aron Prevost with 816. Carter and Prevost also had the big bass at 4.24 pounds.
Danny Bulliard holds a 4.09-pound bass that was the biggest bass of the Wednesday Night Bass Tournament Series contest at Henderson Lake. The bass was caught by his long-time tournament partner and close friend, Carroll Delahoussaye.
Jean Trahan, left, accepts the first-place cash from Mike Sinitiere after winning the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights BTS tournament at Henderson Lake. Trahan, who fished by himself, weighed three bass at 8.25 pounds.
Mike Sinitiere, foreground, WN Hawg Fights BTS tournament director, Jacob Shoopman, WN WN Hawg Fights BTS board member, and Mike O'Brien, weighmaster, sort through the results of Wednesday's tournament at Henderson Lake.
Paul Begnaud holds the biggest bass in a three-fish limit Wednesday evening during the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series tournament at Henderson Lake. Begnaud and his father, Chester Begnaud, finished second in the 26-team field with 7.76 pounds.
Mike O'Brien, veteran weighmaster for the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series, prepares to weigh bass during Wednesday's sixth tournament of the year held at Henderson Lake out of Cypress Cove Landing.
HENDERSON — St. Martinville cousins and neighbors ventured outside the Teche Area’s evening bass tournament circuit they dominated last year and checked in with a win the last week of May in the Wednesday Afternoon Fishing Dawg Fights bass tournament at Henderson Lake.
Braxton Resweber, 25, and Austin Theriot, defending Angler(s) of the Year on the New Iberia-based Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series circuit that fishes mostly the west side of the Atchafalaya Basin and in Lake Dauterive-Fausse Pointe, topped a 27-boat field in the Lafayette-based WAFDF tournament May 26 out of Cypress Cove Landing. Their three-fish limit weighed 8.45 pounds, including a clutch 4-pounder.
“That was nothing but luck. We just fished because we didn’t have nothing else to do,” Resweber said. “It always feels good (to win). I’ve fished Henderson before. I feel if we spent more time over there we’d be competitive.”
They needed every ounce because Mike Babineaux, fishing alone, had a limit weighing 8.28 pounds. He weighed his bass before the cousins weighed theirs.
“Whenever I saw 8 something I said, ‘Braxton, I don’t know if we’ve got it now,’ “ Theriot said.
Resweber said the winners were unable to prefish for the tournament.
“I’ll take luck. I don’t give a poop. You can’t win without luck. We fished the conditions. We threw a frog and fished kind of close to the landing. Topwaters and a jig. We got four keeper bites,” Resweber said.
Theriot came through to put the first keeper in the boat, a solid 3-pounder on a jig. Later, Resweber nailed the 4-pound bass on a plastic frog and also caught a small keeper on a jig that wound up being the third bass in the limit they put on the scale.
“I knew we had a chance. Our first two fish were a 3 and a 4. But we needed one more fish to have a shot,” Resweber said.