COTEAU HOLMES — The bassin’ gods smiled ear to ear on two St. Martinville fishin’ buddies and neighbors for about 1 ½ hours Wednesday in the Atchafalaya Basin.
Braxton Resweber, 24, and Austin Theriot, 19, smacked quality bass after quality bass to run away with the sixth Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series contest of 2021. Their grins were as big or bigger after they culled to three bass that tipped the scale at 12.59 pounds for $540.
No one came close to the winning team, which started catching fish right away after its boat ride from Bayou Benoit Boat Landing.
“Braxton barely put the trolling motor down and he caught his first keeper on his first cast. I said, ‘Oh, Lord, it’s going to be a helluva night,’ ” Theriot said. “Oh, yeah, that’s for sure. It was a helluva night!”
“On my first cast I caught a 2 ½-pounder. We were done by 7:15. We started packing up and heading out at 7:30. I didn’t want to take any chances,” Resweber said about the bassin’ bonanza they enjoyed to the tune of an estimated 20-25 keeper bass.
“I never had a day like that. We were catching 2 ¾-, 3-pound fish. We just had a blast. You don’t get many days like that. It’s fun. You can’t beat it.”
Theriot agreed and said, “We caught a bunch of fish. We caught 2 ¾-pounds and 3 pounds. It was fun for sure.”
They caught mostly on buzz baits, he said, but occasionally offered something different and were rewarded.
For example, Theriot said, “He (Resweber) said, ‘Let me tie on a jig.’ His first flip with a jig (a 5-pounder bit). Whenever I netted it, the jig fell out of its mouth. Talk about heart-dropping.”
That 5-pound bass was the biggest of the tournament and worth another $120.
It was their second WN Hawg Fights BTS win of 2021. They smoked another 24-boat field May 5 at Lake Fausse Pointe with three bass at 10.32 pounds.
The latest victory was sweeter.
“Ah, it was fun. It’s been a helluva year, that’s for sure. As long as it keeps going on it’s good,” Theriot said.
The Suit brothers from New Iberia — Ben Suit and Zach Suit — finished second with three bass weighing 7.91 pounds worth $324. The Suits, who won back-to-back AOY titles on the circuit in 2018-19, said they focused on drains and caught bass on buzz baits.
Greer Billeaud and Josh Champagne were third with three bass weighing 7.06 pounds for $216.
Thirteen boats — more than half the 24-boat field — returned to Bayou Benoit Boat Landing with a three-bass limit. Nine boats scratched while four boats weighed two bass each.
Those limits were surprising for the most part because of the nation’s last great overflow swamp’s height. The Atchafalaya River stage at Butte La Rose was slightly under 14.0 feet Wednesday, which generally is considered too high for successful sport fishing due to the amount of water in the woods.
Resweber, 24-year-old employee at Cabinets Unlimited, said he found the wad of bass while prefishing the day before. He caught three in less than 5 minutes and left.
The action continued Wednesday.
“I didn’t think that they weighed that much. I thought we had 10 ½, 11 pounds. I didn’t think we had 12 ½ pounds. They’re weighing a lot in the Basin right now, apparently. They’re fat,” Resweber said.
And in at least one place, hungry.