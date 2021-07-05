St. Germain adds another title to family history books

CYPREMORT POINT — Karleigh St. Germain joined two cousins and other family members in a select group.
St. Germain, who will be a freshman at West St. Mary High School, rallied on the last two days of the three-day 68th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo to emerge as the Junior Division’s Best All-Around Fisher(wo)man. She had clutch fish to put on the leaderboard each day and finished with 694 points
The St. Germain family has a history of reeling in titles as junior fishermen.
Josh St. Germain, her uncle and fishing rodeo chairman the past three years, won the inaugural Junior Division Best All-Around Fisherman title in 1991. Taylor Hebert, an aunt, left Cypremort Point as the Junior Division’s Best All-Around Fisher(wo)man in 2008.
Within the past six years, two cousins earned that prestigious award. Noah St. Germain won it in 2015 and last year Luke St. Germain was crowned Best All-Around Fisherman in the Junior Division. Those achievements inspired the 14-year-old outdoorswoman who wants to play volleyball and softball for the Wolfpack. She is a standout catcher this summer for the Franklin All-Stars.
“I always dreamed about it (winning Best All-Around). When my cousins got it, it made me want to get it more,” St. Germain said as she proudly clutched the huge, colorful trophy near the awards platform.
She put four fish on the leaderboard and three of them were still on when the scales closed at 1 p.m. Sunday, the third and last day of the rain-marred holiday weekend event. Perhaps her key entry of the fishing rodeo was a 25-pound redfish she caught Sunday. That fish gave her a one-two finish in the category as she also had a first-place redfish weighing 26.5 pounds Friday.
St. Germain also had a second-place drum at 20.3 pounds after fishing all three days on the family’s 20-foot long Sea Hunt, Pacifier. Her brother, Kiptyn St. Germain, also fished all three days and her paternal grandfather, Glenn St. Germain, fished Friday and Saturday.
“I had three redfish and a drum. I had a redfish each day and the drum was on Friday,” she said.
Still, the daughter of Heith and Tara St. Germain left the fishing rodeo site along Quintana Canal in second place in the Best All-Around standings Friday behind Trey “BooLove” Jordan, 247-193. But that motivated her even more.
“I’ve been in second place before” and never got over the hump, she said.
She went into the third day with a slim edge over Drew Guillot, 436-409.
This time, she said, “I knew I could get to first. I went back out this morning.”
That Sunday redfish meant a lot, according to her father.
“We only had two croakers in the boat. That was the first bite we had, that fish. We weren’t there five minutes,” Heith said about their umpteenth visit to Boxcar Reef.
They called Tara at fishing rodeo HQ. The emotional outcries of happiness over that catch entertained anyone within hearing range.
”We were pumped up. We knew that’s what we needed and it worked out. The way it played out, we knew she was close. She worked hard for it and it paid off at the end,” Heith said.
Guillot finished runner-up in the Best All-Around standings with 584 points, followed by Easton McLean’s 377.
St. Germain praised her father, the skipper, and said, "He puts in a lot of effort. He always helps us keep our head up. He takes us to spots he went to catch fish when he was younger."