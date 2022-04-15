SFA’s second tournament has a 3-fish limit for ‘slot’ redfish format

Southcentral Fishing Association anglers can weigh three “slot” redfish for the first time in the organization’s history in the second regular-season tournament of the year April 23 at Cypremort Point.
The three-fish limit for the upcoming event is one of the format changes implemented this year for some regular-season tournaments by first-year director Brooks Amy of New Iberia. Amy pointed out each team can bring four redfish to the scale (in case one measures too long) this Saturday.
‘I’m just trying different stuff to keep people interested and just coming out fishing,” Amy said before the first tournament of the year in late March.
Now Amy and the rest of the SFA members are going to try it out in the “draw the high number” for the “slot” – anywhere from 18 inches to 27 inches. Normally, the “slot” is 16 inches to 27 inches.
Also, the SFA anglers can enter two Calcuttas, one for the biggest redfish and another for this second tournament – most spots on the redfish, which is always fun.
Amy, 42, can’t wait for the SFA's next tournament after a successful start March 26.
“I’m thinking we’ll have anywhere from 15 to 20 boats. That’d be a good average number. It depends on the weather, too. I don’t think we’ll have to worry about cold weather any more. It’s wind and rain now,” the new director said Monday.
“If we can get the wind down it might be better. It all depends on the weather. This (high) wind situation doesn’t help with the water (color). South wind one day, west wind one day, east wind one day … It’s one of those things.”
High winds postponed the regular-season opener from March 19 to March 26. Amy made the call after a handful of boats still showed up in the predawn darkness to fish the first tournament.
“It turned out to be the right decision. Hats off to Brooks for sure. Everybody was behind his decision,” Josh Napier of Jeanerette said after the opener was held March 26.
Napier and his father, Brian Napier, 63, and Glenn St. Germain, 63, both of Jeanerette, won the rescheduled tournament with two big “slot” redfish weighing 16.55 pounds. They topped a 13-boat field that launched at Quintana Canal Boat Landing and left at 6:30 a.m.
Amy, owner of Overhead Door Co. of Lafayette, said it was a good start to the season.
“That first one went really, really good. I thought everybody enjoyed themselves. I’m thankful the weather held up for us and we could fish unlike the week before,” he said.
He also was glad to see a few new anglers fish the opener.
“I did see a couple new faces. I’m really happy about that. As it goes on I think we’ll get a couple more new faces," he said.
The next tournament begins at 6 a.m. and ends with the 3 p.m. weigh-in under the pavilion along Quintana Canal.
SFA membership fee is $25 per adult and $10 for boys and girls 15 and under.
Tournament fee is $100 per boat (maximum of five anglers per boat). Registration is on the morning of each tournament, stopping at 5:50 a.m.
The Napiers and St. Germains will be looking for three good “slot” reds in the next tournament, a change that should make the competition even more interesting, Amy said when he announced the format before March 19.
Also, immediately after the next tournament’s weigh-in, SFA members who fished but didn’t finish in the money in the top five will be eligible for a free drawing for $100 to pay the entry fee for the next tournament scheduled for May 21. The team must be present to win the drawing.
For more information about the next tournament or joining the SFA, call Amy at 316-8175 or email him at sfadirector42@yahoo.com.