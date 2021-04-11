LOREAUVILLE — Even before the unexpected but entirely welcome development, Wednesday was a very meaningful day for two Teche Area bass anglers.
For Blaine Miller of Loreauville, who fished the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series contest at Lake Fausse Pointe with New Iberian Brandon Sellers, it was the memory of his late boss, Greg Bodin, who owned Premier Air, Heating and Cooling. Bodin died Nov. 11, 2020, at age 52.
April 7 marked the birthday of Bodin, who was revered in his hometown of Loreauville, especially for his devotion to coaching softball and baseball. The 36-year-old Miller and Bodin were great friends and Sellers grew up with Bodin.
Sellers, 50, was fishing for his brother, Rob “Robbo” Sellers, who is in the late stages of fighting a deadly cancer that has taken its toll. Robbo’s expertise as an outboard motor mechanic has kept his brother’s high-performance bass boat purring over the years
How else to explain that a single bass, albeit a giant bass, would be enough to top a 28-boat field with each boat capable of weighing a three-bass limit?
“Robbo got us there and Greg got us the fish,” Sellers said about the 6.64-pound bass his tournament partner caught in the waning minutes of the second WN Hawg Fights BTS of 2021.
Sellers visited his brother earlier Wednesday, before the 5:30 p.m. start at Marsh Field Boat Landing.
“Before I left I just said, ‘I’m going to go try to do something for you,’ ” he said.
Sellers and Miller, both Coteau Bass Hustlers members, headed north of the boat landing to fish along Bayou Amy on an extremely windy Wednesday evening until weigh-in at 7:45 p.m.
Miller, 36, said, “Me and him (Sellers) were talking about Greg when the big fish bit. I think it was a gift, that’s for sure. He was there, for sure. It’s something that happened at the right time. We were struggling without that one fish.
“It was a tough night. I caught one little 8-inch fish before the big one and had one other bite. I caught that (big) fish around three minutes till 7. Brandon had the trolling motor on 100 to fight the wind and I was burning down the bank with a swim jig. I pitched that swim jig in about 2 feet of water, made about two cranks and it was solid.
“When I set the hook on that thing, it did not move. When I bowed up on him it started slowly moving to the middle of the canal. It took me around the motor. I held on. When it got to the middle of it, it jumped. I said, ‘That’s a BIG bass!’ ”
Before then, Sellers said, “He thought he had a catfish. He said, ‘I don’t know what it is but it’s big. It stayed down. He kept it down until it went in the net. Then we were whooping and hollering.
“He screamed. Then he said, ‘Thank you, Greg!’ Then it was time to go. That was his personal best. Oh, dude, that dude was definitely excited. You should have seen the smile on his face. I’ll send you a picture.”
Scream? Oh, yeah, Miller said.
“I was screaming like Iaconelli!” he said.
On an evening when 13 boats returned without a keeper bass, four managed to come back with a three-fish limit. No one, particularly Sellers and Miller, expected one bass to win.
Jerry Gondron and Nathan Gondron finished second with three bass weighing 6.17 pounds for $378. Brad Romero and Randal Savoy were third with a limit weighing 5.65 pounds worth $252.
The “hawg” blew everyone away.
“We thought it would just be big bass. We didn’t think about big bass AND first place,” Sellers said.
First place was worth $630 and big bass netted another $140.
The winners, who finished fifth in the WN Hawg Fights BTS opener March 24, didn’t forget the most important part of the day Wednesday.
“Oh, man, Greg was kind of like a father figure to me. I started coaching softball because he did it. He was pretty much an inspiration to me. He taught me a lot about air conditioning and stuff and we did a lot of stuff together,” said Miller, who plans to open Miller’s A/C Services.
Sellers, who owns Sellers Sheet Metal, said, “We got lucky on this one. I’m glad it was windy. Everybody struggled. It was our night, that’s all. It was a gift from his old boss.”
And something big to tell Robbo.