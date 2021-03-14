Bruno Lenoir of New Iberia realizes what it takes to stage a successful fundraising event for one or more worthy causes.
That’s why he has stepped up a second straight year to help the Big Bass Classic, recently renamed the Jackie Savoy Memorial Big Bass Classic, scheduled for April 17 with headquarters at Lake Fausse Pointe’s Marsh Field Boat Landing. His heart is in the right place, as it is for tournament director Tee Roy Savoy of Coteau Holmes.
The BBC, with a format unique to this region — even more unique this year — has been popular since its inception.
Lenoir, Lydia Cancer Association president, has stepped to the forefront as a volunteer. He checked many boxes of needs, such as tables, food, even trying to find a volunteer cook, at the first organizational meeting Wednesday night at Lipari Specialty.
“I know what it’s like to put something together,” Lenoir, 54, said after the meeting.
He tipped his cap to Savoy, who took over as BBC tournament director in January 2015 after the sudden death of the BBC’s founder, the late Elvis “Top Rod” Jeanminette.
“He’s always been a big giver … giving to a bunch of nonprofits … that helps the community,” Lenoir said about Savoy.
The Big Bass Classic’s major benefactors the past several years have been the Lydia Cancer Association and, recently, Acadiana Hope for a Cure. Savoy remained tournament director after his wife, Jacqueline, was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.
“Jackie,” as she was known among family and friends, died Feb. 1 at age 52.
Lenoir, night maintenance manager for Superior Energy, believes more anglers, donors and sponsors will back the Jackie Savoy Memorial Big Bass Classic.
“I’m all in. I’m there. Think about it, someone you know has been affected by cancer. I think people will come out more to support Tee Roy, especially now that his wife has passed,” he said.
Savoy, who celebrated his 55th birthday Feb. 23, appreciated the interest at the organizational meeting. He is ready for the latest date ever for a BBC.
“There’s a better chance of having good weather in April than February. In February you can end up with both cold and rain. If we have the weather, we’ll have the boats,” Savoy said at the meeting.
Another eager volunteer at the table was Savoy’s oldest son, Sy Savoy. Savoy has said he would post updates each hour on Facebook, which can be pulled up in many areas of the lake.
He outlined his plans at the meeting. He’ll post weights at the half-hour mark (for example, 8:30) and three-quarter hour mark, and again at the top of the hour.
Also, new for this year, the lawyer said, sponsors who sign up will be featured on the Facebook page for the Jackie Savoy Memorial Big Bass Classic.
Lipari Specialty owner Tommy Lipari’s son, Cade Lipari, a ULL Ragin’ Cajun Fishing Team member who is fishing a college tournament today at Caney Lake, attended the meeting. The BBC is his favorite tournament, he said, and he’s ready to do what he can to make this one a success.
He’s following in his father’s footsteps. The elder Lipari has been a key supporter and integral part of the fundraiser for many years, starting with his close friend, Jeanminette.
Savoy is looking for more volunteers, donors and sponsors.
“I’ve got all the written stuff down. That’s easy. Now we’ve got to get volunteers,” he said.
Entry fee is $150. Registration begins after 4 a.m. Entrants can start leaving the boat landing at 5:30 a.m. but the official time for first cast is at 7 a.m.
The first hour’s weigh-in concludes at 8 a.m. The final weigh-in ends at 3 p.m.
Added to the allure of hourly big bass payouts this year is a unique five-bass limit tournament format that got a test drive in May 2020, three months after the Big Bass Classic. Each team’s first five bass entered for the hourly slots are combined for a total weight for “stringer money” (100 percent payback with 40-plus boats at 50 percent for first, 30 percent for second and 20 percent for third).
Savoy said, “Now, you’ve got two reasons to fish!”
The catch is that after a team has weighed five bass, none can be culled for the “stringer” portion of the contest by a sixth fish, hence the tournament director’s tip to weigh fish strategically. Also, he advised, if a team has weighed only three bass, keep a few smaller bass to complete a limit at the end of the day.
Hourly payouts for the three biggest bass are $250, $150 and $100 with up to 40 participating boats. The special tournament format’s payout based on a 40-boat field is $1,000, $600 and $400.
Savoy encouraged those who want to fish the event to enter before April 17. Entry forms are available from Savoy and other volunteers as well as on his Facebook page post on Feb. 24.
“If I get 30 of these ahead of time, we’ll have 70 boats,” he said as he held up an entry form. He pointed out there is an “early bird drawing” for entries received early.