S&S rides again: Sellers, Schexnayder top CBH anglers in Myette Point contest

MYETTE POINT — Two long-time bass fishing partners hooked up again in a Coteau Bass Hustlers tournament May 15.
And just like old times, Brandon Sellers and Johnny Schexnayder returned to the weigh-in with a bag of bass heavy enough to top the 9-boat field that fished out of Myette Point Boat Landing in the Atchafalaya Basin. Their five-fish limit weighed an unbeatable 11.18 pounds.
Their winning stringer was anchored by a 4.94-pound bass reeled in by Schexnayder.
Sellers and Schexnayder have fished bass club tournaments, evening bass tournaments and other bass tournaments together for years.
They finished a little more than 1 pound ahead of the runners-up team of Robbie Mayer and Bryce Louviere, whose five bass tipped the digital scale at 10.15 pounds. Their biggest bass was a 3.85-pounder.
Blaine Miller, who fished by himself, held onto his lead in the point standings with a third-place finish. His limit of bass weighed 7.29 pounds.