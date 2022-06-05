ERATH — The whole wide world of waterfowl calling belongs to a 31-year-old outdoorsman from Erath.
After May 14-15, Haiden Richard without a doubt is on top of the world as a competition duck caller and a competition goose caller. Richard added the World Champion 2022 Open Specklebelly title and other championships that weekend during the USA Waterfowl Calling World Championship at the Lacassane Club in Lake Arthur.
Those Ws are as meaningful and special to him as the prestigious World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest title he captured last Thanksgiving in Stuttgart, Arkansas. He was the first Louisiana resident to win that coveted title since Fred Parnell of Baton Rouge returned home from Stuttgart with one in 1953.
Richard also earned the distinction of being the first man to hold the World Champion Open Specklebelly and the World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest titles concurrently.
“That’s a pretty cool accomplishment. I’m the only person to hold both titles ever,” he said, modestly, a few days after winning the latest title.
He didn’t rest on his laurels, didn’t quit practicing, in the months following the momentous victory in late November in Arkansas. As much as he always wanted to win the duck calling championship, claiming the individual specklebelly calling title has been his chief motivation for many years, especially after winning the World Champion Team Speck title as a 19-year-old teaming with widely known waterfowl caller Dan Jernigan of Sacramento, California, in 2010.
Richard, who owns Southern Parish Outdoors, a guided waterfowl hunting outfit that recently branched into sac-a-lait (crappie) and bass fishing at Toledo Bend, started working on a specklebelly goose calling routine soon after the USA Waterfowl Calling World Championship in 2019. The annual contest was canceled in the coronavirus years 2020 and 2021.
“After 2019, I built my own speck routine,” he said, noting he focused on what it takes physically and mentally to put together and continually practice a 90-second routine.
He was determined to snap the winless streak in the individual specklebelly competition, although he did have “three or four top 5s,” including a third-place finish. His three 90-second routines at the hour of reckoning earned the title.
“I was prepared for it. If I didn’t win, there wasn’t anything else I could have done,” he said. “My routine itself was really right. It flowed more than anything. My execution was the problem (before).”
Waterfowl calling requires physically and mentally demanding practices, he added.
On Sunday, May 15, Richard nailed the routine for all to hear, including the five judges. The judges obviously appreciated the flow from hail calls to comeback calls to low end calls to greeting calls, all incorporated to mesh together.
Richard and his trusty Riceland Custom Call made by Bill Daniels in Hayes teamed with a longtime friend, Seth Fields of Huntingdon, Tennessee, earlier in the day to win the World Champion Team Speck title.
Richard and Fields’ 90-second routines truly were a team effort, said the Erath High School graduate who played defensive tackle/linebacker for the Bobcats.
The Louisianan and Tennessean also combined one day earlier to win the World Champion Mallard Meat title, which they excel in thanks to the tutelage of Fields, who blows an RM Custom Call.
“He actually taught me how to do team duck. That’s what we’re really good at is meshing in team duck calling. We break everything down … we’re kind of on the same page. When we were done we knew we had a good shot,” Richard said.
It was their second specklebelly calling title together after they won Team Speck at MarshFest in Winnie, Texas, in March 2019.
Richard thanked Daniels for his support in a tribute posted on his Facebook page at 6:27 p.m. May 15.
“Thank you Bill Daniels for everything. You have been there for great times and the terrible ones that humbled me to death,” Richard wrote.
He also tipped his cap to Daniels and John Chiasson of Elton, who makes Redbone Calls. The two Louisiana waterfowl call manufacturers organized the recent USA Waterfowl Calling World Championship held in Lake Arthur.