LOREAUVILLE – Two young guns making waves on the Teche Area bass fishing scene turned in another big splash this past week in the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series.
Braxton Resweber and Austin Theriot, hunting and fishing buddies from St. Martinville, dominated Wednesday night with three bass weighing 10.32 pounds. That was more than enough to finish atop the 26-team field and win $535.
“Yeah, we’re putting ourselves in an area with fish, then getting lucky bites. It feels good. That’s what we go out there for,” Resweber said the next day.
One of the bites resulted in the biggest bass of the tournament, a 4.22-pounder caught on a spinnerbait by Resweber. That fish bumped their winnings by another $130.
“It was about 7:20 (weigh-in was at 8 p.m.). It happened fast. I set the hook. Austin netted it and put it in the livewell,” he said, noting the duration of the entire process was 20 seconds.
It was their fifth keeper bass. A 2 ½-pound class bass died.
Theirs was the second-highest winning weight through the first four evening tournaments of the season. On March 24, New Iberian Bo Amy’s limit weighed 10.52 pounds to win the first event of 2021.
Resweber and Theriot’s winning weight could have been heavier.
“Austin popped off on one 3 ½, 4 pounds, and missed another one, a good one,” Resweber said.
Before Resweber and Theriot weighed in, the team to beat was that of Johnny Schexnayder and Kirt Romero, both of New Iberia. Smiling with approval, Schexnayder put his team’s three bass in the basket and beamed even more when weighmaster Mike O’Brien of New Iberia called out the weight as 8.83 pounds for $351.
Chris Vedrines of New Iberia and Jean Trahan of Lafayette teamed up and cashed in with a limit tipping the scale at 6.87 pounds worth $234.
Resweber, 24-year-old employee at Cabinets Unlimited, declined to disclose their fishing destination. He also was mum on the pattern, except to say all but one of the fish bit spinnerbaits.
“We’re doing something different than other people are doing. That’s all I can say about that,” he said.