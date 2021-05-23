Resweber, Savoy charge to first in 4th annual TCHS Rebel Classic

BREAUX BRIDGE — A St. Martinville bass angler is getting dialed in on bass, which helps explain why he called up another bass tournament win May 15.
Braxton Resweber, 24, said he and Catahoula bass angler Gavin Savoy, 18, caught quality bass early, then culled to a five-bass, 18.45-pound limit in the 4th annual Rebel Classic hosted by the Teurlings Catholic Rebel Fishing Team.
“Oh, we had a blast. We caught about 10, 15 fish at the most, and we had like three culls throughout the day and we caught the right ones. With our first two we had about 9 pounds,” Resweber said.
They also boasted the day’s biggest bass, a 4.71-pounder. But another 4-plus pound bass that put them over the top.
“We had our limit by 7:30 or 8. We couldn’t start fishing till 6:30 or so, so we were sitting on our spot for almost an hour waiting to make the first cast,” Resweber said.
“From 10 to 1, we went without a fish. Then we got two bites in the same spot and we kept fishing it for 10 minutes. Gavin finally caught a 4 ½,” he said.
That clutch catch was worth $1,100 for top stringer and big bass combined.
Resweber, who is primed for the rest of the local bass tournament season, declined to identify the area and pattern but said he caught on a Missile Baits D-Bomb.
“A Missile D-Bomb is the only thing I throw. Of course, (also) wacky worms and spinnerbaits. But you can’t beat those Missiles,” he said.
Again, he said, putting time on the water is paying off and getting him “dialed in.” He won a ULL Ragin’ Cajun Fishing Team tournament early this year and the fourth Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series tournament of 2021.
Greer Billeaud and Josh Champagne finished a second with a limit pegging the scale at 17.63 pounds, including a 4.64-pounder.
Chester Begnaud and Paul Begnaud were third with five bass at 12.55 pounds.
Resweber, 24, an installer for Cabinets Unlimited, said he’s doing something a little different than others and it’s paying off.
“I don’t know if I’m holding my pole right or what but I’ll take it,” he said.