LOREAUVILLE — The third time really was a charm for Rusty Owens and his fiancé, Felicia Alleman.
They teamed up for the first two Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series contests this year with less than sterling results on Lake Fausse Pointe out of Marsh Field Boat Landing. On Wednesday, their fortunes changed on the lake that has been so tough on so many bass anglers.
Owens and Alleman topped the largest field of the young season with three bass weighing 7.13 pounds to win $788.
“Finally! Rejuvenated! Ready to hit them all,” Owens said, reacting to the hard-earned victory in a 35-boat field.
“Yeah, not too shabby,” he said.
Owens, who works with his brother, Raven Owens, at a family business, Randy’s Total Renovations LLC, owned by his father, is enjoying his first year in competitive bass fishing even more now, he said. He joined two local bass clubs – Louisiana Bass Cats and Louisiana Bass Anglers.
And he started fishing the WN Hawg Fights BTS with Alleman.
“Normally she’s a good luck charm and catches a kicker. She wasn’t so lucky yesterday. She was there for moral support,” Owens said with a chuckle.
With high winds ruining several perennial hotspots, such as Sandy Cove, Owens chose to go in a different direction after the 5:30 p.m. start Wednesday. He had prefished much of the lake.
“I live five minutes down the road so it’s nice when it’s at the lake,” he said.
Owens hooked and boated four bass in the first 30 minutes and added a few more keepers before the weigh-in at 7:55 p.m. The first one was a 2-pound class bass.
His persistence paid off on that one.
“I just knew they had one by this tree. I hit it three times (casting at the tree with a soft plastic creature bait). It hit hard on the third time. I tried a few different colors with the stain in the water. The third time was the charm,” he said.
Developing a pattern, he caught more, including a 3-pound class bass that missed being the day’s biggest bass by scant ounces.
The bass obviously had dropped its eggs in the spawn or might have gone close to 4 pounds, he said.
That nice-sized bass bit with the slightest of nibbles and started swimming away with the creature bait. Owens interrupted its after-dinner plans with a hookset and “boat flip.”
“She (Alleman) didn’t notice I caught the fish till it was in the boat. That riled her up. Oh, yeah. That got her sparked up to start throwing her line back in the water,” he said.
“Oh, she was excited to finally place, happy for me. She’s my good luck charm. I’m looking forward to the next one.”
More than 1 pound behind the winners was the big winner in the second tournament of the year, Bo Amy of New Iberia. Amy fished with his wife, Cheslie Amy.
The Amys’ three-fish limit weighed 5.95 pounds worth $473. He won the previous tournament, plus big bass, while fishing with Craig Duval.
Jimmy Blanchard and Brady Fredieu finished third with three bass at 5.46 pounds for $315.
B.J. Maturin and Jordon Scott boasted the biggest bass of the day, a 3.34-pounder worth $175.
The next WN Hawg Fights BTS contest is scheduled to be held May 11 at Lake Martin in St. Martin Parish.