Will rain that was in the forecast this past week wind up dampening the spirit of competitive saltwater fishermen in the Teche Area this Fourth of July Weekend?
That question started being answered Friday, the first day of the 68th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo at Cypremort Point. The fishing rodeo concludes on the third and final day today.
But on Tuesday night in Lydia, the excitement and interest was at a feverish pitch as approximately 50 fishermen and fisherwomen, young and old, showed up at the annual Anglers Supper at the American Legion Hall. Never mind, for the moment, at least, the wet stuff adversely impacted turnout last year when it rained the first and last days of the three-day holiday weekend event.
“That’s what it looks like, one of them weekends,” Josh St. Germain, IR&GC fishing rodeo chairman, said Thursday morning.
According to the National Weather Service forecast out of Lake Charles, there was a 60 percent chance of rain Friday, a 90 percent rain chance Saturday and an 80 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Many avid fishermen don’t mind fishing in the rain but at the same time are keenly aware that fishing and violent storms with high winds don’t mix.
“A lot of people just won’t come to get a soaking — fishing or at headquarters to enjoy the music. Rain’s not good for music either, the equipment,” St. Germain said.
Nevertheless, he and other fishing rodeo officials were buoyed by the turnout Tuesday, very much so. It was a good omen, despite the forecast, considering the double whammy of rain and coronavirus pandemic-related concerns and ill effects, i.e. economically, in July 2020.
Folks in the crowd enjoyed the free pastalaya supper prepared by IR&GC board member Brandon Moss. They talked about the fishing rodeo and, more importantly, bought fishing rodeo tickets and Calcutta tickets for the Inside Division and Offshore Division.
“Oh, it was delicious. Whoever didn’t come missed out,” St. Germain said about the pastalaya.
“Everybody we talked to can’t wait for the tournament,” he said.
The most encouraging news was that at least five big boats committed to fishing the Offshore Division. Among those boats was the legendary Sea Mistress skippered by Jacques Hebert.
As of early Friday, I’m waiting to see how this great event unfolds. It’s for a great cause as the fishing rodeo raises money for nonprofits to the tune of $60,000 since 2015.
Scales will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at fishing rodeo headquarters under the pavilion along Quintana Canal. Also, a sausage jambalaya prepared by past fishing rodeo chairman Brock Pellerin will be served and the Bad Boys band is scheduled to take the stage, weather permitting, after scales close at 1 p.m.
I hope to see y’all out there today. Laissez les bons temps rouler.
•
Competitive bass anglers who want to help defray travel expenses and other costs for two young local bass fishermen are reminded about a fundraising tournament scheduled for this coming Saturday at Myette Point Boat Landing in the Atchafalaya Basin.
Hunter Neuville of Loreauville and Avery Derouen of New Iberia have qualified as a team to fish the 2021 Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School National Championship scheduled July 29-31 at Chickamauga Lake near Dayton, Tennessee.
Fundraising tournament hours are from safe daylight to 3 p.m. The $100 entry fee per boat must be paid 30 minutes before safe daylight. There is an optional big bass fee of $10.
There is a 1-pound per minute penalty for boats returning after 3 p.m. There is a .25-pound penalty for a dead fish.
Also, all participants must wear life jackets, use running lights and boat drivers must hook up the kill switch.
Based on 25 boats, the payout is $1,000 for first, $300 for second, $100 for third and $250 for big bass. Payout amounts for second and third and big bass will be increased with more entries, tournament organizers said.
For more information about the fundraiser call Bubbie Lopez at 578-1529 or Neuville at 967-7701.
The Highland Baptist Christian School graduates (Class of 2021) qualified to go to Tennessee by winning the two-day Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation State Championship on May 8-9 out of Doiron’s Landing in Stephensville. Neuville and Derouen led wire-to-wire after opening up a 2-pound lead on the first day over the 107-boat field.
Hunter’s dad, Tony Neuville, has been his son’s boat captain for much of his high school career.
•
In case the date slipped your mind, resident fishing and hunting licenses for anglers and hunters in Louisiana expired on Wednesday. The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reminds outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen to renew your fishing license before you go back out on the water or in the field.
LDWF officials point out licenses can be purchased online at la-web.s3licensing.com, or at designated local vendors, such as Cajun Guns & Tackle in New Iberia, or at the LDWF office in Baton Rouge.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.