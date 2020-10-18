My son, Jacob, and I really enjoy fair to good, at times great, bass fishing in and around the Atchafalaya Basin.
My brother, Bill, a Kansas City, Missouri, native who recently moved to Archie, Missouri, also enjoys fair to good bassin’, also great at times, at Deepwater Creek, Truman Lake and Lake of the Ozarks.
We have sampled each other’s hotspots and had great times during our respective vacations over the years. Every time we make the round trip via U.S. 71 we pass over a scenic area in southwest Arkansas — Millwood Lake nine miles east of Ashdown.
This year we met in the middle. We’ve talked so much about fishing that 29,000-acre lake the three of us finally did it Oct. 5-8.
As usual, we milked almost every minute of daylight to catch bass, ate like kings and cashed in on quality time. Millwood Lake, an impoundment lake on Little River, was as beautiful as it was challenging because much of it is flooded timber.
We boated 19 bass the first day, 79 bass the second day, 25 bass the third day and 15 bass on a shortened fourth day, including a 5-pound, 3-ounce “hawg” Jacob nailed on a Stanley Wedge spinnerbait at our sweet spot in Horseshoe Lake, an oxbow lake west of Little River. We never fished the main lake. What else did we do?
We saw the sun rise over the lake on the way out by boat each day and the sun set over the lake while still on the water one of the four days. We watched two sunsets from the back porch of the quasi-A frame cabin, 15 minutes after pulling the boat away from the boat landing at Jack’s Isle.
Jacob and I would have seen the fourth day’s sunset up there if it wasn’t for Hurricane Delta. We cut our trip short mid-afternoon Thursday to be home with family in New Iberia. He drove through some nasty bands later that afternoon and evening north and south of Alexandria.
Bill left as scheduled Friday morning and drove eight hours back to Archie.
A few days later, Jacob, 32, wrote in a text, “There were too many memorable moments on the trip to just be able to pick out a few, from riding out in the boat to a beautiful Arkansas sunrise to enjoying a cold beer on the back porch overlooking the lake at sunset. Being with family made it all better.
“The fishing was good at times and we were able to catch a few (138 total), but in reality that was just a bonus to the memories made with family.”
The bass fishing trip wouldn’t have been possible without the kindness of Johnny Schexnayder of New Iberia. Johnny, one of the Teche Area’s top bass anglers and a pretty darned good golfer, let us borrow his aluminum tunnel hull powered by a 90-h.p. Yamaha with a hydraulic jackplate.
Jacob picked up the boat from Johnny’s residence near Lake Peigneur on Oct. 3 after he finished his route as a merchandiser for Coca-Cola United Bottling Co. We finished packing the next day after he got off work, then drove 338 miles to Lake View Cabins at Yarborough Landing.
We got there, boat in tow, about 9:15 p.m. Bill arrived around 4 o’clock that afternoon and settled in.
The three of us pored over the lake map Jacob got a week earlier and pinpointed Clear Lake, an oxbow, as our first destination after getting valuable information from Wayne Dixon of Morrilton, Arkansas. I was fortunate to get in touch with him thanks to Derward Mauldin of West Helena, Arkansas, a friend who owns Prototype Lures LLC.
Wayne, a successful regional pro bass angler who won the BFL Arkie Division tournament in March 2018 at Millwood Lake, described Clear Lake and The Bullfrog, a chute to get there through the cypress tree-filled swamp, as well as other potential hotspots via texts and a few phone calls.
Bill and I stayed in constant contact before the trip, even made our breakfast, lunch and supper menus. Knowing we’d fish till almost dark-thirty, we planned meals that wouldn’t require cooking on the stove.
The breakfasts were doughnuts and, for Bill on two mornings, hot boudin. Brunches were Smuckers Uncrustables.
Lunch sandwiches were prepared and served by Bill — egg salad and southwest chicken style, the latter his wife Jan’s specialty. Suppers were red beans, sausage (two kinds) and rice cooked beforehand by Jacob, a specialty pizza bought on the way down by Bill, stuffed po-boy sandwiches from Bi-Lo Supermarket (Bill had shrimp etoufee while we had jalapeno cheeseburger), and stuffed potatoes from Bi-Lo Supermarket and White Castle Sliders (cheeseburger).
The bottom line was bass fishing.
Bill, who is in the middle of remodeling his kitchen from the floor up, and Jacob, who is about to begin his sixth year as assistant girls soccer coach at Catholic High School, stood on the front deck, talked, cut up and laughed as they made hundreds of casts.
Their renewed bond was put to the test Tuesday during the height of schooling action in 5- to 10-foot depths around big lily pads in Horseshoe Lake. Bill cast a crank bait and got a white bass, which wiggled too much as he was unhooking it. One of the treble hook’s barbs sank into the underside of the right hand’s middle finger, the fish still attached, which made it worse.
They removed the fish and released it. After a long discussion on strategy, the square bill was separated from the imbedded hook.
Jacob tried to sell his uncle on a proven method to extract hooks. He showed him a few videos, one by Kevin VanDam and another by Jimmy Houston.
Bill eventually agreed. It worked and the offending hook plopped in the water after his nephew jerked the 2-foot braid looped around the hook at the same Bill pushed down.
That was a lowlight/highlight on a day otherwise full of highlights. Bass were busting shad in the lily pads with egrets sharing the meal. Jacob boated 33 and Bill reeled in 25.
Bill, 63, later wrote in a text, “Finding those birds and watching them flutter from pad to pad eating baitfish was something I will never forget. The hook in my finger is also something I will never forget. Jacob’s calm attitude and confidence that he could get it out impressed me. I didn’t feel a thing as the hook popped out into the water.
“Wednesday it was entertaining to explore new territory (McGuire Lake). I saw some beautiful scenery that I haven’t seen before. Thursday was another fun day and it was great to see Jacob get into the big fish. Was horrified that I didn’t get the net on it the first attempt. I’m sure he will never forget that first attempt.”
Bill, who retired as a bulk mail entry technician in 2012 after a 38-year career with the U.S. Postal Service, started making Superbait buzz baits (notorious bass catchers here as well as Missouri) and spinnerbaits in 1983. He has been a Humminbird Pro Staff member since 1988.
He had keen observations on the trip:
“Great weather. Tasty food. Good to see you and Jacob. He kicked our ass!!!!! Jacob (who had the most bass three of the four days and, naturally, the biggest bass) should have been a surgeon. Did I mention tasty food? Some of those stumps were hard to get off of. Sad you left a day early but glad you made it home safe. I was worn out when I returned home. We’re the old geezers now.”
And we’re ready for the next one.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.