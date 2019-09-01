Recreational red snapper fishermen have today and Labor Day Monday left to stock up on the tasty reef fish because the season ends at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
That’s the word from state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet, who signed a declaration of emergency the next-to-last week of August to add Labor Day Monday to the current weekends-only recreational red snapper season, then shut it down at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
An LDWF spokesman said Labor Day wasn’t included when the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries initially voted for the weekend-only season in 2019.
So get ’em while the gettin’s good.
Estimates based on the rate of landings and recommendations from state biologists indicated the recreation red snapper harvest will be near the state’s 816,439-pound quota after Labor Day. After the closure, LDWF will continue to monitor red snapper landings and consider options if any quota remains.
“The department appreciates the help of Louisiana anglers for responding to voluntary surveys to determine accurate and reliable harvest estimates through the LA Creel program. Our goal is to provide as much fishing opportunity as possible for our anglers, while staying within the quota set by the federal government,” Montoucet said in a prepared statement.
Squirrel hunting is such a tradition passed down generation to generation here across the Teche Area.
However, there’s always room for more as the number of small game hunters continues to decline. With that in mind, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries came up with a great idea to introduce outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen to the sport.
For those who want to learn more about squirrel hunting, a squirrel hunting seminar for beginners, dubbed Squirrel Hunting 101, has been scheduled (conveniently, I might add) to be held in Lafayette from 8 a.m.-noon on Sept. 21 at the LDWF Field Office, 200 Dulles Drive.
The seminar, according to the state agency, will cover proper equipment needed, firearm selection, rules and regulations, outdoor navigation and hunting opportunities. It also will include a teaching session outdoors near the office to discuss proper hunting techniques, a spokesman said.
There is no fee for the seminar but space is limited and those interested must preregister. For more information contact John Sturgis at jsturgis@wlf.la.gov or 735-8685.
Sounds like a great way to get more people in the woods to hunt squirrels during the upcoming season.
The squirrel hunting season opens Oct. 5, the same day as hunting starts for rabbits.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.