Neuville wins again after teaming up with Weber in Atchafalaya Basin

Hunter Neuville, left, and Andre Weber have their hands full with the five bass they weighed Aug. 21 to win a Louisiana Bass Anglers tournament in the Atchafalaya Basin out of Myette Point Boat Landing. Their limit weighed 14.15 pounds.
MYETTE POINT – When bass fishing seems to be at its toughest, Hunter Neuville is at his best.
The Loreauville bass angler who graduated from high school in May cruised to a first-place finish in a Louisiana Bass Anglers tournament Aug. 21 in the Atchafalaya Basin. Neuville teamed with Andre Weber of New Iberia to catch quality and quantity to the tune of five bass for 14.15 pounds.
It was Neuville’s second win in the bass club since June 13, when he fished alone and weighed in 10.67 pounds in a tournament out of Cabot Boat Landing. That victory opened more than a few eyes despite his success in high school bass fishing and B.A.S.S. Nation.
Neuville probably was prouder of this one because, he said, “I didn’t even get to scout. I just pretty much went do what I thought would work and it did.”
The winners caught approximately 45 bass, he said, in an undisclosed location and on an undisclosed artificial lure. They both “caught a bunch of fish.”
Their closest challenger was the team of Seth Comeaux and Ryan Latch, whose five-fish limit weighed 11.78 pounds for second place in the 18-team field.
Dickie Fitzgerald, the bass club’s defending Angler of the year, and Bryant Tibbs finished third with a limit weighing 11.78 pounds.
John Gordon, fishing solo, was fourth with 11.28 pounds.
Ron Boutte boasted the day’s biggest bass, a 3.59-pounder.
The bass club’s next tournament is a two-day event at Lake Sam Rayburn.