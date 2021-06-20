Neuville reels in a win in LBA contest

CABOT — Hunter Neuville of Loreauville warmed up for an upcoming national tournament with a clutch first-place finish in a Louisiana Bass Anglers tournament June 13 out of Cabot Landing on the Intracoastal Waterway.
Neuville, who graduated a few weeks ago from Highland Baptist Christian School, returned from the safe daylight start with a five-bass limit weighing 10.67 pounds. He fished alone, as he did for most of his high school bass fishing career.
He finished a little more than 1 pound ahead of the nearest two-man team of John Gordon and Matt Hebert, who were second with five bass weighing 9.63 pounds.
Timmy Curry and Gerald Buck Jr. finished third with 8.72 pounds. Dicky Fitzgerald, the bass club’s defending Angler of the Year, and Bubbie Lopez were fourth with 8.26 pounds.
The biggest bass of the day, a 3.57-pounder, was carried to the scale by Levi Louviere and Travis Harmon.
Neuville is getting ready to fish the 2021 Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School National Championship at Chickamauga Lake near Dayton, Tennessee. It is scheduled to start July 29.
He and Avery Derouen of New Iberia qualified for that prestigious tournament after winning the two-day Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation State Championship on May 8-9 out of Doiron’s Landing in Stephensville.
Neuville also qualified to fish another major tournament in November. He’ll travel to fish the B.A.S.S. Nation Championship scheduled to be held on the Ouachita River out of Monroe.
He won the Non-Boater Division title of the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. National Central Regional tournament at Milford Lake in April. That hard-earned win in freezing cold weather punched his ticket to the national tournament.
A fundraising tournament to help defray travel and other expenses for Neuville and Derouen has been planned for July 10 in the Atchafalaya Basin out of Myette Point Boat Landing.