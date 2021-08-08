Hunter Neuville and Avery Derouen’s swan song to high school bass fishing hit a few bad notes early during the 2021 Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School National Championship at Chickamauga Lake in Tennessee.
The 2021 state champs from Louisiana, specifically Loreauville and New Iberia, respectively, got on a more peppy tune late in the national bass tournament to jump from 245th and finish 80th in the 309-team field that converged on the lake near Dayton.
Late start for practice period
The Highland Baptist Fishing Team veterans, captained by Hunter Neuville’s father, Tony Neuville, showed the after-effects of missing the first of three days of practice for the July 29-31 tournament. They had one keeper bass, a 2-pounder, to put on the scale on the first day of action, a Thursday.
Neuville, whose illness delayed their departure from July 24 to July 26, and Derouen staged a stirring comeback that Friday when they culled to a three-bass limit weighing 12 pounds, 12 ounces, to finish with 14 pounds, 12 ounces. They missed the Top 12 cut and were well on their way back to Acadiana when Sale Creek High School bassers Banks Shaw and Gage King bagged a three-bass limit weighing 20 pounds, 11 ounces, to win with 45 pounds, 6 ounces, on Saturday.
“Oh, it was stressful. If we would have had that one more day to practice, we would have been up there,” Neuville said.
“It started out pretty bad, I’m not going to lie. It (Chickamauga Lake) told us who was boss the first couple of days. Fishing was a whole lot better the second day of the tournament. It made up for the first few days (only one fish catch for him). It was pretty rough,” Derouen said.
“Oh, I was aggravated. I mean, I didn’t have a doubt in my mind we were doing the right thing. We just didn’t know what areas to be in,” his high school tournament partner said.
Neuville blamed himself for the way the first half of the two-day tournament unfolded. Deep patterns are what he focused on much of the two days he was able to practice.
Shallow vs. deep
“I was being too hard-headed and wanted to do the main river stuff instead of going shallow like I needed to be,” he said.
Still, the main river pattern made sense after intensive research.
“I mean, that’s how it was won. I was doing the exact right thing, throwing shaky heads and just fishing the main lake points. I guess most of it was 8- to 15-feet. We did that a little bit on the second day of practice and got a few bites doing it. We did it (Day 1 of the tournament) in other areas and caught eight or 10 fish but only one keeper. I don’t regret it, though. I was doing the right thing. It was just (finding) the areas to do it,” Neuville said.
Derouen said, “I think the lake was just kind of off. It’s not one of those days you go to the ledge. When the bite was off, you had to know where to go.”
While prefishing on the third (their second) and final day of practice the Teche Area bass anglers found an area with potential. It was a large cove with an average depth of 2-2 ½-feet in Washington Creek.
According to Major League Fishing BPT’s Matt Greenblatt of Port St. Lucie, Florida, who finished fourth at Chickamauga Lake in May 2019, a channel runs through the middle of two grass beds in that cove. And churning props have cut other little channels in the grass in low-water periods. That’s where he scored a big paycheck.
And that’s what Neuville and Derouen found at the back of Washington Creek, which the former researched in the weeks leading up to nationals.
“We went down the creek. It splits. I guess it opened up in a pond, kind of. Pretty much matted grass. Tere was a little channel running through the pond where it got much deeper and that’s where the fish were holding,” Neuville said.
Thing is, the afternoon bite there on that practice day for the most part was nonexistent.
The HBCS Fishing Team duo intended to fish Day 2 just like they did Day 1.
Decision on second day pays off
However, just before takeoff July 30, Neuville said, “Me and Avery were talking (and decided) we don’t need to do the main river run.”
So as dozens of other boats took off ahead of them, they retied and armed their fishing rods with plastic frogs and soft plastic swimbaits. Within 10 minutes of getting to the pond they had their first keeper of the day.
“It didn’t take long at all,” Neuville said.
After the young men caught two 16-inch smallmouth bass in the next few minutes (keeper size was 18 inches long), the bass fishing fireworks started. The second-day blitz was rewarding and welcome.
“It was very exciting, the second day. You could be fishing for 30 minutes, then catch every cast for four or five (bass), then off, then a 5, a 4 ½. They kept you on your toes,” Derouen said.
The 5-pound, 3-ounce, bass he caught was a pleasant surprise. One second the Keitech Swimbait he was throwing was there, then it wasn’t, and vice versa for the “hawg.”
“The swimbait just disappeared. The bass came out of nowhere” and engulfed the 4 ½-inch long soft plastic, Derouen said, adding he upsized from a 3 ½-inch model to get a bigger bite.
Derouen said the HBCS Fishing Team members caught about 10-15 bass apiece, including seven or eight keepers, that day.
“The second day was like expected at a lake like that,” he said.
The end game helped make it a worthwhile experience overall, they agreed.
“I would say it was. Yeah. I’m sure hundreds of kids want to be there no matter how you do. It’s a big accomplishment to get that far,” Derouen said. “After the first day, it didn’t matter what we did. It was nice to finish strong.”
Finish on a good note
“It was nice. We kind of finished the tournament off on a good note, kind of saved it. It kind of sucks we didn’t find those fish earlier. I know they had enough fish in there for three days, enough for the whole tournament,” Neuville said.
Greenblatt, the BPT pro, said he fished in that area all four days in 2019.
The two area bass anglers returned from The Volunteer State grateful for the financial support they received, including a fundraising bass tournament the weekend before they left in the Atchafalaya Basin.
“I just want to put out a thank you to all the sponsors, all the people who helped us to get there. I really appreciate them helping. They didn’t have to do that. I’m very grateful for that,” Derouen said.
The HBCS Fishing Team members, who graduated this spring, qualified for nationals with a wire-to-wire win May 8-9 at the Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation State Championship held out of Doiron’s Landing in Stephensville.