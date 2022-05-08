Local lake’s bass population increases by 365,400 Florida bass fry

LOREAUVILLE — A little more than one year after state fisheries biologists stocked 1.5 million Florida bass fry in Lake Fausse Pointe, the lake received 365,400 more Florida bass fry April 18.
It was a surprise visit by the familiar truck and personnel from the Booker Fowler Fish Hatchery near Woodworth, according to Daniel Hill, a 14-year veteran with the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries who is in his first year as District 6 Inland Fisheries Biologist Manager.
“They kind of surprised us. They called and said, ‘We’re stocking fish tomorrow,’” Hill said on April 27. The short notice, as often happens when the hatchery has excess fry or fingerlings, meant he would be unable to oversee the recent stocking because of his plans to take samples in another area of the district.
“I just had them stock them from the state park. It’s got good habitat,” Hill said about Lake Fausse Pointe State Park, where the truck backed down the boat ramp, adjusted water temperatures in two large tanks that hold the fry to match that of the lake’s water temperature, opened the valves on the pipes and released hundreds of thousands of bass the size of dirt particles go in Lake Fausse Pointe.
Typically, Florida bass fry and Florida bass fingerlings from the hatchery are deposited in clear plastic bags half-filled with water, then chauffeured by boat to prime spawning areas such as the borrow pits, Coon Slough and Sandy Cove.
“I’ll take fry whenever I can get them. And I’ll definitely take the fingerlings,” Hill said, noting the fingerlings are older and much larger, 1 to 2 inches long, than fry.
The week-old Florida bass fry that were released are 7.27 mm long, or 0.286220 inches, based on a study by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department biologists in April 2011. They eat plankton for a while but after 45 to 50 days they will be approximately 2 inches long and start hunting down other food. That timetable is much earlier than in a hatchery environment.
The high end for their survival rate in the wild is 7%.
If that’s the case with the recent stocking, 25,578 will be swimming around the lake at this time next year.
Lake Fausse Pointe hasn’t been stocked with Florida bass fingerlings since 2014, according to former district manager Jody David, who retired in 2021. Florida bass fry, 1.8 million of them, were stocked in mid-April 2019 by David and 1.5 million Florida bass fry were stocked last year, March 29 and April 1.
Hill, 42, said the stocking of Florida bass fingerlings will “be on my list next year” for Lake Fausse Pointe.
“It (Florida bass fingerlings request) was a Priority 2 last year (by David). It might be Priority 1 this year (for 2023),” he said.