Local bass fishermen Verret, Romero earn time on big stage by winning TOBI

MANY — Walking across the distinguished stage at one of the nation’s largest fundraising bass tournaments was a decades-long quest for two New Iberians.
Larry Verret and Donald Romero realized that goal March 19 by winning the 2022 Texas Oilman’s Bass Invitational at Toledo Bend. After years of coming close but no cigar, the New Iberians wrapped it up with a two-day total of 48.77 pounds.
“Me and my partner have come close quite a few times. We finally pulled it off. We had a great two days. It was really great. We had it on our bucket list and checked,” Verret, 56, said Thursday afternoon, remembering three fifth-place finishes, two in TOBIs and one in a Louisiana Oilman’s Bass Invitational.
“It was one of our biggest accomplishments. Very exciting. It took a while to sink in. It was really a great accomplishment.”
“We’ve been wanting to get up on that stage and win the bragging rights,” Romero, 66, said Thursday evening, still on Cloud 9. “We didn’t think we were going to win it. We knew it’d be close and it was close. We did it. That was a helluva feeling.”
It was a dream that really came true.
“Oh my God. Let me tell you, I told my dentist, ‘We’re going up there and win it this year!’ ” Romero said, remembering a conversation with Dr. Mike Lorio in Jeanerette. Lorio is an avid fisherman, he said.
Cooper Aucoin and Rohde Guidry came closest to the winning team among the other 253 boats with a two-day total of 48.22 pounds. Scott McFarlain and Bart Oliver were third with 45.68 pounds.
Verret, owner/operator of ACME Trucking Co. and former owner of BMT Rental and Supply, and Romero had 20.96 pounds with five bass March 18 on Day 1 and busted a limit of even heavier bass the next day when their limit weighed a whopping 27.81 pounds, including a 7.01-pound kicker, to claim Day 2 and the overall title worth $1,360, the handsome trophies and two Lew’s fishing rod and reel combinations.
They earned it through years of fishing together as a team.
“It takes fishing together as partners a long time and making some good moves,” said Romero, an oil and gas industry consultant for workover rigs and former owner of Romero Fishing and Rentals.
And it took nonstop fishing, continuous casts.
“Saturday I did not even drink a sip of water. I just kept fishing. We knew they were coming in. I just kept fishing,” he said.
Verret said one key to winning it for the first time was an extended prefishing effort. They fished the length and width of the sprawling border lake from Circle Drive to Mill Creek.
“We usually go seven days to scout for the tournament. This time we went for 10 days. Two days before the tournament we found them. We had three fish for 18 pounds. We got out of there,” he said.
They fished the tournament in Romero’s G3 aluminum bass boat with a 115-h.p. motor because of the wind rather than Verret’s 20-foot Skeeter powered by a 250-h.p. Sho. The wind was hard to fight in the bigger boat, Romero said.
The sweet spot then and throughout the tournament was a single 100-yard stretch on the Texas side below Pendleton Bridge, according to Verret. While many bass anglers were targeting males on beds in the shallows, the bigger bass, the females, were in 4 ½-foot depths on their way up with the sunnier, warmer weather, Romero said.
They should have had 24 pounds the first day of the tournament, Verret said, but a big bass got unbuttoned.
After Day 1, Verret and Romero were 6 pounds behind the top team of Scott McFarlain and Bart Oliver, whose limit tipped the scale at 26.33 pounds. The New Iberians came back strong in their honey hole Saturday.
Most of the bass were caught on spinnerbaits, specifically a chartreuse/white ½-ounce War Eagle spinnerbait, and on black/red or watermelon/red Senkos around grass, which is hard to find these days on Toledo Bend.
“You know me,” Romero said, “I’m always a spinnerbait fisherman. What it took was to let it go to the bottom. When that thing would get hung up in the grass or anything, pop it up from the bottom and they would explode on it.”
The Texas Oilman’s Bass Invitational is a nonprofit fundraiser bass tournament held each March at Toledo Bend. Men and women whose annual or retirement income is derived directly from employed or engaged in the exploration, production and/or servicing oil and gas wells are eligible.
Since 1990, TOBI has donated $2.3 million to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.
Bucky Crowson, formerly of New Iberia, and Bret Rogers finished 24th with 31.93 pounds.
Mike O’Brien of New Iberia and Paul Resweber of St. Martinville finished 69th with 24.29 pounds.
The TOBI’s biggest bass was a 9.68-pounder carried to the scale by Darrell Haney and Dennis Euback. Second-biggest was Bryan Leger and Leighton Drouant’s 8.73-pounder.