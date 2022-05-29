Knights of Columbus Council 3425 officials have pulled the plug on this year’s annual Kay-Cee Saltwater Fishing Rodeo.
Brian Boutte of New Iberia said Knights of Columbus Council 3425 met recently and decided to cancel the fishing rodeo usually held every Labor Day Weekend. Boutte was the fishing rodeo’s chairman in 2021.
“We have no plans of having one this year. It’s strictly a manpower situation. We did what we could,” Boutte said this past week. “We’re just not going to have the rodeo this year. It’s a sad thing. It’s been going on so long. It’s still under advisory as far as will there ever be another one. It’s still up in the air.”
The Kay-Cees’ fishing rodeo has been held as a fundraiser for local charitable organizations by the fraternal service order for Catholic men. Boutte said officials may explore other ways to generate money for charities.
What may have been the final event in its long storied history was the 61st annual Kay-Cee Saltwater Fishing Rodeo held Sept. 4-6, 2021. Participation inexplicably dwindled at an alarming and very noticeable rate for the past several years.
It was canceled due to coronavirus-related concerns in 2020.
The Teche Area’s popular event has been a shell of itself, far removed from the hustling, bustling scenes of its heyday in the late 1950s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and early 2000s when 50-100 boats idled to the bulkhead during its Labor Day Weekend reign at Cypremort Point.
Generations of Teche Area outdoorsmen looked forward to the second major saltwater fishing rodeo of the year here in the heart of Acadiana.
Two New Iberia men emerged as the heart and soul of the Kay-Cee Saltwater Fishing Rodeo.
The late Carl G. “Mr. Rodeo” Landry, who worked 36 years for the U.S. Postal Service, the last six years as New Iberia postmaster, started the fishing rodeo in 1957. Average prices for different items that year: $1 for 1 gallon of milk; 30 cents for 1 pound of ground beef; 55 cents for 1 dozen eggs, 19 cents for a postage stamp and 24 cents for 1 gallon of gas.
After 61 Labor Day Weekend events (there were a few hurricane-related cancellations) with hundreds and hundreds of fish hitting the scales at different locations near or along Quintana Canal, the run has ended.
Landry died Nov. 5, 2008, at age 85, 10 years after suffering a stroke. While he wasn’t involved directly with the fishing rodeo each year post-stroke, Landry visited the site and appreciated the three-day holiday weekend activities at Cypremort Point.
Mister Rodeo missed the 50th Kay-Cee Saltwater Fishing Rodeo. He would have participated the year before he died but two hurricanes late that summer canceled it in 2008, despite the fact fishing rodeo officials postponed it twice before calling it off, pushing the 50th anniversary event to 2009.
Bonnie Landry Palumbo, his daughter, said at the time she and so many others wish he could have attended that signature event. Palumbo fished the 50th anniversary fishing rodeo in the Inside Division with her husband, Virgil Palumbo, and her brother, Carl Landry Jr.
“We’ll try to catch as much as we can top make my father proud,” Palumbo said in a story I wrote Aug. 30, 2009.
“We’re going to miss my daddy. Of course, mama (the late Ruby Landry, who died in April 2008) had a lot to do with the rodeo, too.”
The 50th event was in good hands, however, with Ronnie Boudreaux. Boudreaux, who died recently, was chairman of the 15th, 50th and 51st fishing rodeos.
He started volunteering at each fishing rodeo in 1964 when he was 16 as the “snowball chairman. He also served as weighmaster for many years before failing health took its toll.
Boudreaux died April 28 at age 79.
The dedicated KC Council 3425 member’s legacy qualifies him as the “godfather” of the fishing rodeo.
I’ve still got beaucoup black/white glossy photos from those fishing rodeos after 1976. Before moving here in December 1975, I’d never witnessed or covered such an event.
Each one was fascinating with a story or stories of its own. Those early fishing rodeos were at the end of a canal with the fishing rodeo site near water’s edge.
Boats big and small flocked to those events. So did fishing rodeo-goers who wanted to enjoy the events, see the trophies handed out.
Many of the fish that hit the scales were put in large ice chests for all to see after being weighed. That feature added to the experience.
So many years later, the fishing rodeo site was moved to the end of the Quintana Canal Boat Landing, past the parking lot. The large gazebo surrounded by open-air canopy tents had its time in the sun and rain and was one of my favorite sites before it was destroyed by Hurricane Rita in 2005.
The $176,000 pavilion in use now for saltwater fishing rodeos and tournaments was started in August 2009 and finished in February 2010. The 40 foot by 80 foot structure serves the overall purpose more than the other venues.
Sadly, it won’t be hosting another Kay-Cee fishing rodeo in 2022, perhaps never again.
I’m genuinely sorry that we might be saying c’est tout to the Kay-Cee Saltwater Fishing Rodeo.
It gave us so many good, everlasting memories over the years.
If the last one has been held, au revoir.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.