Josh St. Germain, left, and his wife, Brandy, wait to weigh fish during the 60th Kay-Cee Saltwater Fishing Rodeo in September 2019. The St. Germain family emerged as the top boat in the Inside Division.
A Kay-Cee Saltwater Fishing Rodeo official stands on shore while a fisherman unloads his catch during the Kay-Cees Saltwater Fishing Rodeo in 2019.
Don Shoopman / The Daily Iberian Files
Kay-Cees Saltwater Fishing Rodeo officials hope to hang their banner and play host to another event starting Saturday. They will make the call after the passage of Hurricane Ida.
Relieved that the Teche Area was spared the brunt of Hurricane Ida, but saddened by the plight of residents to the southeast, the 61st annual Kay-Cee Saltwater Fishing Rodeo chairman announced Tuesday morning this year’s event will start as scheduled on Saturday at Cypremort Point.
Brian Boutte of New Iberia noted the fishing rodeo committee decided late last week to determine the fishing rodeo’s fate after the passage of Ida. The hurricane, bringing heavy rain, high winds and a devastating storm surge, made landfall just before noon Sunday near Port Fourchon.
Ida’s path was farther to the east than forecast earlier in the week. This area felt wind gusts in the lower 40s and very little rain through Monday.
Knights of Columbus 3425 fishing rodeo officials “spoke to a few boat captains and it looks like they are still interested in fishing,” Boutte said at mid-morning Tuesday.
“It might be good to get out of the home and wet a line,” he said about the area’s many saltwater fishermen who just weathered the buildup leading to the storm and the storm that eventually hit to the southeast.
At the same time, Boutte said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with those in the east.”
With that in mind, Kay-Cee members at the fishing rodeo site along Quintana Canal at Cypremort Point will collect bottled water and nonperishable food items for the many victims of Hurricane Ida. The church organization will deliver the goods to designated authorities.
“The rodeo would be a good point for a dropoff,” he said.
Boutte and other fishing rodeo officials are relieved to get this event in in 2021. It was canceled because of coronavirus concerns and restrictions in 2020.
“We’re disappointed we didn’t have it last year. It’s a blessing to have it this year. I’m ready. I’m ready to get it done,” he said.
Fishing rodeo brochures should have been at ticket outlets and fishing rodeo advertisers’ businesses by late Tuesday. Joe East planned to pick them up from Cajun Printing & Graphics on Tuesday, Boutte said.
Tickets are $5 for the Kids Division and $15 for the Inside Division. Trophies will be awarded the top three finishers in each category in the Kids Division while cash awards will go to the top three in the Inside Division, which includes a “slot” redfish category.
Weigh-in times for the rodeo are Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. to noon. Awards are presented Monday at 1 p.m.